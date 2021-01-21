Has LG already started negotiations for the sale of the smartphone division?

- Advertisement -

The latest rumors regarding LG’s exit from the smartphone market are increasingly interesting and important: after the alleged confirmation by The Korea Herald and CEO Kwon Bong-Seok, now other rumors spread by Business Korea speak ofimminent sale of the division to a Vietnamese company.

According to the report released by the South Korean newspaper, the conglomerate VinGroup would lead among the companies interested in buying LG smartphones; what would make it particularly favored in LG’s eyes is the stipulation of an ODM (Original Design Manufactoring) contract between the two parties.

The Korea Times also reported that the main cause of LG’s exit from the mobile phone market would be loss of more than 4.2 billion dollars in the last 23 consecutive quarters. The company has recently tried to return to the surface with innovative devices such as LG Wing, the T-shaped smartphone that arrived in Italy in October for the “modest” figure of 1,299.90 euros, or the latest and highly anticipated LG Rollable, one of the first smartphones with resizable screen to the world.

Fortunately for LG Electronics, the TV sector would still seem particularly successful, considering that during CES 2021 they presented the new lineup of OLED TVs which also includes an 83-inch model, as many as ten QNED models with 8K and 4K resolutions, based on the Alpha9 Gen 4 processors, and an 8K OLED TV with model name Z1.