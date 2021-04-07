Have I Been Pwned, a service to find out if your data is in the Facebook leak

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

An estimated 533 million users have been affected by Facebook’s latest data breach. This information includes everything from full names, birth dates, to phone numbers and emails. In that sense, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to know if your information is within the filtered data.

His name is Have I Been Pwned and it will be enough to enter your email or phone number to know if you should worry.

Is your data in the Facebook leak?

It was the Israeli computer security specialist, Alon Gal, who raised the alarm about this case. The case comes from August 2019, when a security breach that ran the risk of leaks was corrected and indeed it was. Alon Gal could tell when he recently discovered Telegram groups selling queries to such databases.

Although the information in question dates from the year 2019, in case you have not changed your password since then, your account could be in danger. For this reason, the Have I Been Pwned portal offers its services to discover if our data is within the Facebook leak. It should be noted that the service is completely free and the process involves a single step.

In this way, it will be enough to enter the website from the link at the end of this article. On the main screen of Have I Been Pwned, you will receive a search bar where you must enter the email associated with Facebook or the phone number.

In a matter of seconds, you will see the result appear in a strip at the bottom of the screen, even indicating the number of gaps where it is.

In this way, you will be able to know if you need to change the password of your accounts, in order to prevent its continuous access from being available to anyone who has the Facbeook database.

To prove it, follow this link.

.