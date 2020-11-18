Have the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini passed the stress tests?

The expected one just went on the market a few days ago iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini And, of course, several content creators, as usual, have been quick to carry out resistance tests to the most desired terminal to check the durability of their more than announced Ceramic Shield protectionIt is the case of the known YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who wanted to demonstrate through different tests that the Apple device can withstand, either scratches or burns.

Endurance tests: cutter and lighter

Whenever a user purchases a device from Manzana, think that this will be a device that both in software and hardware will be up to par for several years. Now the Cupertino company announced at the presentation of the new iPhone, that the terminal will bring with it Ceramic Shield technology, which will be up to four times more resistant than its predecessors.

If we look at the video posted by JerryRigEverything where you pit an iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone Mini, When the resistance test begins, we realize that the terminals of the apple technology company comply when the flame of a lighter approaches it, although on the other hand it suffers from scratches made with a cutter or a punch from the level 6.

Does it double like some of its predecessors? “The bendtest”

The video also shows how the terminals hold up well against damage made with a punch or a coin. It should be noted that this time the durability is not checked against a fall against the ground.

To conclude the test, submit to the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone Mini to the famous bendtest, this test consists of folding the device in half until it breaks in two. In this case, the iPhone proves to be up to the task and it looks like they have learned from previous years, since it does not flinch at any point in this final torment.

If you want to take care of it, protect it

As much as brands try to sell us new resistance technologies, it is something that no matter how much we want today can’t be avoided 100%, if you don’t protect your smartphone with a case and a tempered glass (even in the cameras), nobody assures you that it will not cause any damage.