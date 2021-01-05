Have you been given a Xiaomi Mi Band 5? So you can use it as a GPS

- Advertisement -

The activity bracelet from the Asian manufacturer is a real sales bomb. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It offers a host of features at a knockdown price, making it unrivaled in the industry.

While it is true that other brands such as realme or Huawei have tried to snatch the throne from Xiaomi in the smartband market, the truth is that the Asian giant continues to be the one that sells the most activity bracelets.

Of course, the fact that you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at such an attractive price has a cost to pay: it has no GPS. An element that makes a difference and that would allow you to use your smartband to guide you without having to use your mobile.

Luckily, there is a solution. Yes, you can use the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 as a GPS, and all you need is an application called Navigator for Mi Band 5/4/3, Amazfit Bip and Cor. It is not free, but taking into account that it only costs 0.99 euros, we recommend you download it through the following link.

How to use the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 as a GPS

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Xiaomi

In order to use this application on your phone, the only requirement is to use a Xiaomi Mi Band 3 or higher, in addition to having a terminal with Android 5.0 or higher, in addition to have the Mi Fit application installed on your device.

If you meet these requirements, you can use the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 as a GPS navigator without any problem. Once you have installed the application, you will see that a wizard that will guide you little by little with all the steps you must follow to use this application.

You will see that it tells you that you need to give some permissions, worse is normal, since the Mi Band 5 does not have GPS natively. A screen will also appear indicating the activity bracelet you want to use, since as the name of the app indicates, it is compatible with different models.

If everything has gone well, you will have the application fully operational to use your Mi Band as a GPS. From now on, when you open the GPS you will see that the Mi Band Maps app It will start sending notifications to your bracelet so that you can see the route at all times.

And the truth is that the system works really well. The moment you have to change direction, the bracelet will vibrate so that you can see the direction you should take. A very useful tool, and seeing as it costs less than a euro, it is well worth this small investment.

