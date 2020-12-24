Have you been given an iPhone this Christmas? This is the initial configuration you should do

- Advertisement -

You woke up in the morning and you see how Santa Claus, Olentzero, Tió de Nadal or Apalpador has left us a brand new iPhone under the tree. It seems that this year we have been good, and now what do we do? Quiet, We are here at SmartLife for something to advise you.

If you are one of them and you have just opened your brand new iPhone, you may have doubts about how to set it up for the first time if you come from Android. In this article we are going to tell you the essential steps so that everything goes smoothly.

If you come from Android: with the Apple app on Android

Before explaining how it works, it is best to download Move to iOS on your Android smartphone. The Apple app is capable of transferring a lot of data:

Contacts.

Message history.

Photos and videos from the camera.

Web bookmarks.

Mail accounts.

Calendars

Once you have downloaded it, both devices are charging and you have the official Apple app installed, these are the steps you must follow:

On the initial iOS configuration screen, it appears as soon as you turn on the iPhone for the first time, there is a section called Apps and data, there an option called Transfer data from Android appears.

If you have already started the iPhone and you have skipped this screen, you will have to delete it to be able to return. Go to Settings> General> Reset, tap on Erase content and settings and wait for the iPhone to restart. Don’t skip the Apps and data tab.

Now that your iPhone is waiting for the data transfer, open the Move to iOS app on your old Android smartphone.

Accept the terms and conditions, tap Next in the upper right corner and Find the code.

Now you must click on your iPhone on Transfer data from Android, and you will see a numeric code on the screen.

Enter this code in the app of your Android phone.

On your Android smartphone you will see a page where you must select the content you want to transfer.

You can send contacts, message history, photos and videos from the camera, web favorites, email accounts, calendars and apps that have an iOS version.

When the bar fills up on the iPhone, press OK on your Android smartphone.

Press Continue on the iOS device and follow the steps to finish the setup.

At the end of the transfer, you may have to download the apps to the iPhone, which will appear on the home screen.

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS

This process will require a little more work, but in the end we will not lose a single message, photo or video that we have received. To do this, we will have to use a computer and a third-party software that works without problems If you follow the instructions step by step that we leave you right here.

With all of the above … you already have your new iPhone ready and with everything that was important to you within your old Android mobile.

