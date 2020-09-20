MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsEditor's Pick

Have your cell phone take a picture if someone tries to unlock it or see your WhatsApp

By Abraham
0
8
Abraham

With these apps you will make your cell phone take a photo of the person who tries to unlock your cell phone or read your chats without your authorization.

The cell phone is a personal device, so you can decide at any time the privacy of your applications , chats, photos and more. Here we share the tips for your cell phone to take a photo if someone tries to unlock it or read your WhatsApp messages .

6 apps that will take a photo if someone tries to unlock your phone

Here we leave you the most useful apps to increase the privacy of your smartphone.

1. AppLock

This app available on Google Play is responsible for protecting your applications using passwords or patterns, it works for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more. You just have to download it, choose your password and add the apps you want. If someone takes your cell phone and exceeds the permitted unlocking attempts, AppLock will detect that it is not you and will take a photo of that person, which will be automatically saved in your gallery and image cloud.

Giphy
Giphy

2. Lockwatch

This app goes completely unnoticed, once installed it does not notify its presence at any time and it works perfectly with the normal unlocking of your cell phone. But if someone enters the wrong PIN, the application notifies you through an email where the intruder’s photo, time and location are included. You can get the Premium version in a very easy way with a charge to your Telcel Invoice.

You Will Receive Picture
You Will Receive Picture

3. Third eye

From the app settings you can choose from how many attempts you want to take the photo of the person who tries to check your cell phone and also saves a record of the latest unlocks, saving the photo of all of them in the Photographic Record tab.

Third Eye
Third Eye

4. CrookCatcher

Like the rest, it takes a photo of whoever tries to unlock your cell phone by entering the wrong PIN, pattern or password, but this tool adds the location of each attempt.

Crookcatcher
Crookcatcher

5. Detect Intruder

You can set a limit of failed attempts before the photo is taken, the notice will arrive by email and will also include the location of where it was taken.

Detect Intruder
Detect Intruder

6. Selfie to the intruder

This app does not save the location but it gives you the option of having your cell phone take a photo whenever it is unlocked, even if the correct code is entered. So if someone already knows your password, you can find out too.

Selfie To Intruder
Selfie To Intruder

 

