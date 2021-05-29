HaveIBeenPwned, to find out if your data and passwords have been hacked

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The computer attacks and data theft on platforms and social networks are more and more frequent. Only in the last two months have we heard of massive leaks of personal information for sale on LinkedIn and Facebook. In both cases, the companies refused to inform users whose data had been exposed. The HaveIBeenPwned website serves precisely so that Internet users can find out if their accounts have been hacked or not.

HaveIBeenPwned allows Internet users to know if their network accounts have been hacked

Created by cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, this website is currently a non-profit open source project which is sustained by voluntary donations. HaveIBeenPwned owes its name to the term “pwn” which, in hacker jargon, refers to stealing and exposing computer data. The name of the website translated into Spanish would be “Have they stolen my data?”, And gives an idea of ​​its open and accessible nature for anyone.

How to know if my data has been compromised

Indeed, the use of this website is very simple. Simply enter haveibeenpwned.com and enter a phone number or email in the box. By doing so, the page informs whether the data linked to said email or phone has been filtered and exposed at any time.

If so, HaveIBeenPwned details when that information was leaked and if, in addition, it was exposed in public in an Internet forum. In addition, the web specifies due to what computer attack or through what platform the hackers accessed said data. In this screenshot, for example, it is indicated on which two occasions some data from my email was leaked.

The website includes a series of cybersecurity tips to prevent hacking of personal information. The page is integrated with 1Password, a payment service that offers protection of user accounts against data leaks. In addition, the web has established an alliance with the North American FBI to increase its database and be able to provide a better service to its users.

