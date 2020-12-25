Having a verified Twitter account isn’t just for celebrities

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For three years now, in Spain Unable to access Twitter verification. The verification with a blue tick, which verifies real and influential people in the social network, requires a very difficult process, which only a few achieve. Like everything difficult and premium, this verification in social networks has become a symbol that many fight to have it. Fortunately, Twitter will reopen the process. In this article we will tell you everything you need to verify your account.

Twitter will reopen the process in 2021

The application to request verification in 2021 will be available on the “Account Settings” page, both on the web and in the application from January 21 of next year.

They can also remove the verification of accounts that seriously violate the Twitter Rules. “We will continue to evaluate these accounts on a case-by-case basis and will make improvements in 2021 in the relationship between compliance with our rules and verification,” it is mentioned in the official blog.

Twitter

Requirements to verify a Twitter account

Your account must represent or be associated with a prominent person or brand, in accordance with the visibility criteria described below. In addition to confirming the identity of the account controller, Twitter will verify the following types of accounts based on the criteria described *:

government – Accounts of key government officials and offices, including heads of state, elected officials, designated ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, and official spokespersons.

– Accounts of key government officials and offices, including heads of state, elected officials, designated ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, and official spokespersons. Companies, brands and organizations – Accounts representing featured organizations and affiliated sub accounts, including companies, brands, nonprofits, as well as their leaders and other prominent executives.

– Accounts representing featured organizations and affiliated sub accounts, including companies, brands, nonprofits, as well as their leaders and other prominent executives. News – Any official accounts of eligible news organizations, as well as individual accounts of journalists employed by eligible organizations, can be verified if the account is public (does not have protected Tweets) and refers directly to the official name and URL of the suitable organization and otherwise meets the criteria established in this policy.

– Any official accounts of eligible news organizations, as well as individual accounts of journalists employed by eligible organizations, can be verified if the account is public (does not have protected Tweets) and refers directly to the official name and URL of the suitable organization and otherwise meets the criteria established in this policy. Entertainment – The accounts of major entertainment companies, such as movie studios, television networks, and music entities can be verified.

– The accounts of major entertainment companies, such as movie studios, television networks, and music entities can be verified. sports – Accounts of professional sports leagues, teams, registered athletes and coaches listed on the official team website or on sports data services such as Sportradar can be verified, as can the accounts of athletes participating in global competitions such as the Olympic Games and Paralympics.

– Accounts of professional sports leagues, teams, registered athletes and coaches listed on the official team website or on sports data services such as Sportradar can be verified, as can the accounts of athletes participating in global competitions such as the Olympic Games and Paralympics. Activists, organizers and other influencers: people who use Twitter effectively to raise awareness, share information, and mobilize community members around a cause, to bring about socio-economic, political or cultural change, or to incentivize the community in some other way.

Your account to have activity

Your account must be active with a history of compliance with the Twitter Rules. This means:

Complete – Must have a profile name, bio, and profile and banner images;

– Must have a profile name, bio, and profile and banner images; Active use : you must be logged into the account in the last six months;

: you must be logged into the account in the last six months; Security – Account must have a confirmed email address or phone number; and

– Account must have a confirmed email address or phone number; and Twitter rules– Account must not have had a 12-hour or 7-day lockdown for violating Twitter Rules in the past six months (excluding successful appeals).