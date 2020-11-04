HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present HAZ, an alliance that seeks “contribute to the improvement of education and the development of Spanish society preparing it for the challenges of today and tomorrow “.

Main executives of the companies promoting

Within this initiative are names of organizations so relevant to the economic and social life of our country such as “La Caixa” Foundation, Endesa Foundation, Google, ISDI, Teatro Real and Vodafone Spain Foundation, in an event that was attended by many of its executives and, also, by the Minister of Education and Vocational Training Ms. Isabel Celaá.

“The challenges of today and tomorrow”

It is clear that we are facing a watershed moment in which the pandemic is changing everything. Not only personal relationships, but also the way the school adapts to the challenges that come to us today. Hence the response of these large companies and foundations around HAZ, which define it as an “alliance for education” born with the firm commitment to “transform society through education seeking adhesion and consensus in the educational sector and in the civil society as a whole. “That is why during the presentation ceremony voices were heard calling for” public-private collaboration “to promote” concrete proposals that are useful and effective as well as complementary to the Public Administration “.

Isabel Celaá, Minister of Education during her speech at the HAZ presentation.

The HAZ presentation event It was closed by the Minister, Mrs. Isabel Celaá and has had the participation of representatives of different entities as Xavier Bertolín, corporate director of Education of the “la Caixa” Foundation; Alberto Fernández, general director of the Endesa Foundation; Fuencisla Clemares, CEO of Google in Spain and Portugal; Javier Rodríguez Zapatero, president of ISDI; Ignacio García-Belenguer, general director of the Teatro Real and Remedios Orrantia, president of the Vodafone Spain Foundation.

Precisely Remedios Orrantia, president of HAZ, has highlighted that “we want to be an effective, relevant and complementary initiative for the Administration […] We aspire to be an ally, increasing the visibility of education and its importance, providing and implementing concrete ideas and proposals that allow us to place our country at the educational forefront “.

One of the main objectives with which this initiative was born is to end the so-called “digital divide” that prevents many students from accessing new technologies. That is why HAZ has set itself the clear objective that “everyone has access to technology and has the necessary skills to make good use of it in order to benefit from the opportunities of digitization”.