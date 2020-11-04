Latest newsTech News

HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

By Brian Adam
0
0
HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education
Haz Is Born, The Alliance That Seeks To Transform Society

Must Read

Latest news

HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

Brian Adam - 0
The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present...
Read more
Tech News

How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Brian Adam - 0
We delve into the unknown world of metadata to analyze a possible privacy problem of no small importance: the localization of photos. Virtually all smartphones...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has...
Read more
Entertainment

A new price hike is coming for Netflix subscriptions

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix seems to have taken a liking to touching prices every so often because just two years ago, In January 2019, North Americans already...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present HAZ, an alliance that seeks “contribute to the improvement of education and the development of Spanish society preparing it for the challenges of today and tomorrow “.

Main executives of the companies promoting

Within this initiative are names of organizations so relevant to the economic and social life of our country such as “La Caixa” Foundation, Endesa Foundation, Google, ISDI, Teatro Real and Vodafone Spain Foundation, in an event that was attended by many of its executives and, also, by the Minister of Education and Vocational Training Ms. Isabel Celaá.

“The challenges of today and tomorrow”

It is clear that we are facing a watershed moment in which the pandemic is changing everything. Not only personal relationships, but also the way the school adapts to the challenges that come to us today. Hence the response of these large companies and foundations around HAZ, which define it as an “alliance for education” born with the firm commitment to “transform society through education seeking adhesion and consensus in the educational sector and in the civil society as a whole. “That is why during the presentation ceremony voices were heard calling for” public-private collaboration “to promote” concrete proposals that are useful and effective as well as complementary to the Public Administration “.

Isabel Celaá, Minister of Education during her speech at the HAZ presentation.

The HAZ presentation event It was closed by the Minister, Mrs. Isabel Celaá and has had the participation of representatives of different entities as Xavier Bertolín, corporate director of Education of the “la Caixa” Foundation; Alberto Fernández, general director of the Endesa Foundation; Fuencisla Clemares, CEO of Google in Spain and Portugal; Javier Rodríguez Zapatero, president of ISDI; Ignacio García-Belenguer, general director of the Teatro Real and Remedios Orrantia, president of the Vodafone Spain Foundation.

Precisely Remedios Orrantia, president of HAZ, has highlighted that “we want to be an effective, relevant and complementary initiative for the Administration […] We aspire to be an ally, increasing the visibility of education and its importance, providing and implementing concrete ideas and proposals that allow us to place our country at the educational forefront “.

One of the main objectives with which this initiative was born is to end the so-called “digital divide” that prevents many students from accessing new technologies. That is why HAZ has set itself the clear objective that “everyone has access to technology and has the necessary skills to make good use of it in order to benefit from the opportunities of digitization”.

Related Articles

Tech News

How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Brian Adam - 0
We delve into the unknown world of metadata to analyze a possible privacy problem of no small importance: the localization of photos. Virtually all smartphones...
Read more
Entertainment

A new price hike is coming for Netflix subscriptions

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix seems to have taken a liking to touching prices every so often because just two years ago, In January 2019, North Americans already...
Read more
Apple

Apple One: prices, availability and how to activate it from your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Apple One is the subscription of Apple subscriptions that brings together in one place the services that until now it was marketed separately. A...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©