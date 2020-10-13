HDMI 2.1 and Samsung TVs: 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM compatible models

Samsung’s TV range is the largest available equipped with HDMI 2.1, from 4K to 8K models, for a standard that will see a clear growth with the arrival of Xbox Series X and PS5. Microsoft’s console has just arrived in the editorial office, but PS5 is now ready to debut. The newcomers will bring a net increase in the power available, whose application in practice is still to be discovered.

Thanks to HDMI 2.1 support for high resolutions and refresh rates will allow greater flexibility for developers, which will then be able to choose the right compromise with the graphic quality based on the title.

What is HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 has only landed on televisions this year but not all models are equipped with it. However, given the arrival of the standard also on PC and console, HDMI 2.1 has aroused a lot of interest from gamers, attracted by the features they bring, ready for the present but also for the future of the entertainment world. HDMI 2.1 is destined to dictate audio-video standards for the next few years, their specifications are not fully exploitable with current hardware but by purchasing a compatible TV now, you can keep up with all the evolutions that will come to the world of gaming in the future.

From 12 October to 15 November you can get a refund of up to € 1000 for the purchase of a QLED TV. To participate in the initiative, you need to buy a QLED TV from the 2020 range from among those selected and register on the Samsung Members website, in order to obtain cashback within 45 days of receiving the validation email. For more information on the models covered by the promotion and the related refunds, you can consult the dedicated website at this link.

This is not a completely new standard, but more of an update compared to version 2.0, of which it also maintains the same connector. On this basis, a higher bandwidth and new functions have been added that can be applied in various fields, from gaming to audio.

HDMI 2.1 is a flexible standard, often not all of their features are implemented, it is in fact possible to have TVs that use all the functions but without support for 8K resolution, for example, a choice made to adapt this connection also to 4K televisions, that do not need all the available bandwidth.

The bandwidth represents the main difference from the previous standard e can reach 48 Gbit / s, against the 18 Gbit / s of HDMI 2.0. This huge leap in the bandwidth was necessary to allow the transmission of 8K video signals without compression, much larger than those in 4K.

But HDMI 2.1 is designed for the future, which is why it is possible to go up to 10K at 120 Hz, using however the Display Stream Compression, a technology that compresses the data traveling on the cable to allow you to reach very high resolutions. Resolutions of this type are not yet exploited in gaming today, even reaching the most “simple” 4K at 120 fps is a complex task to complete, however HDMI 2.1 brings other advantages in this specific field. The first, and most important, it is definitely the VRR, English acronym that describes the Variable Refresh Rate.

Failure to synchronize the screen refresh rate with the frames generated by the GPU of a console and a PC causes a phenomenon called tearing, which causes the images to be divided into several parts, an annoying visual defect during the game. Until now we have used a software approach to solve it, with V-Sync, or hardware, thanks to technologies such as G-Sync and FreeSync. The software approach is effective but brings with it an increase in input lag, that hardware works better but has not spread much in the TV world.

Now with VRR even televisions can synchronize their refresh rate with the fps generated by PCs and consoles, thus decreasing input lag and increasing the sense of fluidity of images.

Together with the VRR the other feature designed for gaming is the ALLM, a feature that automatically activates Game Mode when you turn on a connected console. In this way it is no longer necessary to enter the configuration menus of the TV to exploit it, making this step easier even for less experienced users, who can thus enjoy the advantages deriving from low input lag.

The latest innovation introduced by HDMI 2.1 concerns audio. In fact, the eARC allows to manage the latest generation encodings in the return audio channel, up to a maximum bitrate of 36 Mbit / s.

As you can see, the flexible nature of HDMI 2.1 allows you to adapt its specifications to even very different products. Support for high resolutions and refresh rates, combined with the new functions available, they design a standard destined to last over time, laying the foundations for the entertainment of the present and the future.

Samsung 8K TVs with HDMI 2.1

Samsung introduced several features of HDMI 2.1 in TVs introduced in 2020, starting with 8K models, with the top of the range Q950T, a Full Array TV with QLED technology. In this case, support is guaranteed for all the functions of the new standard, starting from 8K resolution at 60 Hz up to 4K at 120 Hz, to go to VRR, ALLM and eARC. The Q950T is a very special TV, the first to take advantage of the new Infinity Screen display, which eliminates the bezel edges to offer a panel that takes up almost the entire front surface of the TV. This model comes with One Connect Box and One Invisible Connection cable, with which to create very clean installations, able to hide the cable connections from view, which can be used both by placing the TV on the pedestal or hung on a wall.

Available in 65, 75 and 85 inch sizes, it is HDR4000 certified (HDR3000 in the case of the 65 inch) and offers full compatibility with HDR10, HLG and HDR10 + standards.

Going down to the Q800T compatibility with HDMI 2.1 remains total, identical to that of the top of the range, and therefore includes support for 8K at 60 Hz, 4K at 120 Hz and the VRR, ALLM and eARC standards.

In this case the design is more traditional but the edges of the screen are still reduced. The TV is an HDR2000 certified QLED and offers Full LED backlighting, all available in 65, 75 and 82 inch sizes and support for HDR10, HLG and HDR10 +.

Both the Q950T and Q800T deliver a very effective anti-glare filter and Ultra Viewing Angle technology, for expanding viewing angles, useful if you are watching TV from an off-center position.

4K models with HDMI 2.1

Samsung has brought HDMI 2.1 to almost the entire 4K 2020 range, eliminating, in most cases, only support for 8K, which is useless given the lower resolution of the panel. At the head of the lineup we find the Q95T we reviewed a few weeks ago, a QLED Full LED LCD with VA panel, available in 55 and 65 inch sizes. Characterized by a minimal design and reduced edges, offers full support for 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC. HDR2000 certified, leverages the One Connect Box to ensure easier cable management and cleaner installation. The Q90T incorporates almost all the features of the top of the range 4K, but it is HDR1500 certified and does not include the external box for connections, while maintaining support for the same specifications as HDMI 2.1.

The Q80T is a QLED TV that is placed in the mid-range of the market, HDR1500 certified and equipped with Full LED backlight and VA panel. It is available in different versions, starting from 50 inches to 55, 65 and 75 inches.

Also in this case nothing is missing from HDMI 2.1, which can count on support for 4K at 120 Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC. Only the 49-inch variant does not include 4K at 120 Hz and VRR, for a TV characterized by excellent value for money.

The Q70T loses Full LED backlighting but retains all the HDMI specifications previously seen and is available in 55, 65, 75 and 85 inch variants.

Finally we find the entry level of the QLED range, the Q60T, which offers a wide choice in panel size, starting from 43 inches and then up to 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches. In this case the backlight is Edge LED and support for HDMI 2.1 is limited, offering only ALLM and eARC. All 4K models are also compatible with HDR10, HLG and HDR10 +, more information can be found in our special on the QLED 2020 range.