“He cheated on me with a woman”: Roberto Carlo uncovered an affair with a famous person who made him sign a confidentiality contract

Recently the driver Roberto Carlo made a question and answer dynamic on his Instagram account, where he confessed to some of his almost 500,000 followers some questions about his intimate life and love relationships. And it is with the sincerity with which he has always spoken to his audience, the actor also revealed that in the past he had a romantic relationship with a famous person, who would later end the courtship to start a new one with a woman.

On the occasion of the launch of her new clothing brand, a project that she launches alongside her boyfriend Rubén Kuri, in which they will market glamorous garments for men, The 34-year-old actor organized a ‘truth or dare’ dynamic to answer all kinds of questions to his fans, in this way the presenter who recently ended his participation in the morning The sun rises, revealed his mysterious past romance, although he did not give the name of the implied for a powerful legal reason.

And it is that Roberto revealed that said person asked him to sign a confidentiality agreement so that he would never reveal his name and not “take him out of the closet”. So he wrote in his answer: “And when we broke up, she sent me a contract with a lawyer so that I would never say that we were walking because she cheated on me with a woman and now I was with her.”

Roberto promised his fans what if the official profile in Instagram of his brand new clothing brand called ERRE he reached ten thousand followers, would reveal some clues as to the identity of the famous person in question, who was later related to a girl.

At the time, said Instagram account already exceeded the amount of followers requested by the actor, however, he has not yet revealed anything about it and it is expected that in the next few days he will feed the curiosity of his audience, which has already ventured to launch famous names.

In his subsequent stories, the actor admitted that he also felt attracted to a person from the cast of the soap opera Dare to dream, children’s melodrama starring Danna Paola and Eleazar Gómez from 2009 to 2010, although he again failed to say who it is.

At present Roberto Carlo is engaged to her boyfriend, the fashion stylist Rubén Kuri, to whom he made the marriage proposal in the framework of the 42nd LGBT pride march in June of last year, after more than two years of dating.

The couple gay It has become one of the most popular in the artistic environment, and celebrities such as Erika Zaba, Alejandro Speitzer and Ester Expósito have been moved by the expressions of love that both boys dedicate on social networks.

The couple spent the Christmas holidays in the city of Monterrey with the family of Roberto Carlo, who was happy to live with the next member of the family. “This is the first together, before we spent it each with their family, but now we are forming ours, so the Alanis Kuri family wishes you a night full of love,” wrote Roberto to wish his followers a Merry Christmas.

The couple also gave what to talk about among their followers because they showed their desire to become parents: next to a postcard where they pose with Roberto’s niece, the actor wrote at the bottom a message that his followers interpreted as a nod to fatherhood: “Will we order a beautiful Christmas baby? Rubén says yes. What do you think? While the photo with the beautiful baby niece ”.

“They look good as dads”, “Oh yes, they would be a beautiful family full of love, total support!” and “Yes, a beautiful baby with beautiful parents!” were some of the comments that Roberto Carlo’s public wrote in the publication that reached more than 20 thousand likes.

