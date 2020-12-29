“He does not know gratitude”: Armando Manzanero and Luis Miguel, from glory to resentment

- Advertisement -

Early this Monday, December 28, the Mexican composer Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85, a victim of cardiac arrest and after suffering complications from COVID-19.

An unfortunate fact that is mourned inside and outside of Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself released the news, evidently dismayed, in his usual morning conference. “I have to regret a lot, because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero (…) such a regrettable loss for the artistic world and for Mexico ”, he declared.

And is not for less. With his more than 400 songs written, the native of Yucatan leaves, to his country and the entire world, an immortal legacy of extraordinary lyrics dedicated to love, in all its facets.

Great personalities, ranging from Tony Bennett to Susana Zavaleta, gave voice to the romantic themes written by Manzanero. And although all of them gave it a touch of incomparable value, there is a singer who stood out for the special way in which he interpreted the great master’s creations: Luis Miguel.

It all started in 1991 when Armando Manzanero produced the album “Romance” for the “Sol de México” . This is quite significant material for both, but especially for the singer, since it was the step with which he evolved from a pop artist of the moment to a serious figure on the music scene. The themes of the Yucatecan consecrated Luis Miguel worldwide.

‘Miss you’ and ‘I don’t know about you’, These are the songs that Manzanero composed for “Romance”, whose success was overwhelming: more than 7 million copies sold around the world; 32 weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart; first non-merged Spanish-language album by a Latin artist to earn a gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

The key to this glorious result was the capture of audiences that the duo achieved. And is that while the songs were boleros that had been released since the 40s, the freshness and rise of Luis Miguel at that time attracted a fairly young audience, especially female. The result: grandmothers, mothers and daughters sharing the same taste , which for the singer meant a significant sum in his followers (as).

Then three years later they repeated the milestone and Manzanero went back to working with the “Sun”. Thus, in 1994 they released another bolero album called “Second romance”. Then, in 1997, they recorded a third album, “Romances”. And a fourth came in 2001, “My romances”. From these materials, Yucatecan themes such as ‘Under the table’ and ‘Are we a couple’.

However, what began as a relationship of admiration and cordiality does not seem to have ended exactly the same. Rumors suggested that Manzanero no longer seemed like Luis Miguel’s way of being.

Magazine Who He said that a clash between the two occurred after the son of Luis Rey did not want to participate in a tribute concert of the master composer, which was held in 2018 in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá.

And it is that in an interview in which Manzanero was asked if Luis Miguel would participate, he answered:

“ There are people who do not know gratitude. I don’t want to talk about him, but I think what a shame. It is easier for an elephant to enter through the eye of a needle than for Luis Miguel to do something for others (…) He left a man who is great, like Alejandro Fernández, badly, if he did that, what can be expected of him? He went crazy”he declared.

The latter was said by Manzanero in reference to a tour that Luis Miguel would do with “Potrillo” in 2016, under the name of ‘Passion Tour’. The “Sun” decided to cancel his engagement at the last minute, which is why Vicente Fernández later sued him for five million dollars.

Over the years, the version that gained more force was that simply Manzanero considered that Luis Miguel had adopted a proud and ungrateful attitude.

However, in recent years the composer said on different occasions that between him and Luis Miguel there was a connection, and he said he was very grateful for the songs he had recorded . In statements made by Manzanero in 2015, he only said good things for the singer: “Imagine that I could be lucky enough to locate him and both lucky to be able to talk to him and the three luck to be near him and the day that achieve, I’ll tell him: ‘you’re the best.’

As of this writing, singer Luis Miguel has not spoken publicly about the unfortunate death of maestro Armando Manzanero.

