He does not think about a wedding: Irina Baeva affirms that she has no intention of getting engaged to Gabriel Soto

The actress of Russian origin Irina Baeva stated that he does not have no interest in marrying Gabriel Soto, at least in the short term since it has He looks to keep everything ready for when Mexico allows him to have citizenship.

And it is that the model confirmed for the show program Windowing who is very focused on trying to stay in Mexico before anything else and ensures that her Romance with the Mexican actor goes day by day, because that is one of the things he learned during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The truth is, I think that 2020 one of the things it taught us is that we can’t make plans at all. I believe that our objective here is to continue growing as a couple, we are very well, we are very happy and well, we are going to see what destiny prepares for us

And it is that the actress has gone through bad times related to the Mexican authorities because everything has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made her be in suspense by not being able to renew her stay in Mexico, which is has extended because government offices are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, She is firm in her decision to stay because she has become very fond of Mexico and considers it her second home:

It is complicated by most, especially places of government, government institutions are closed. For me, Mexico is my … I can’t even say second home anymore, because it’s my first home, it’s where I spend the most time and I love the country, I love its people (…)

The actress said that Mexico seems to be a wonderful country because she has been able to find the three things she was looking for in a new place of residence, which are: the climate, the people and the food. Besides that there are many opportunities and that the country is like a “mother” country that adopts all those who come as if they were its children:

I always say, the weather, the people and the food are my top three. Many opportunities open up for the people who arrive, they adopt us all as their children and I would be the happiest to be indeed Mexican, I am already Mexican at heart, now I would already be Mexican on paper

Recently Irina and Gabriel Soto were involved in the controversy after attending a wedding with a large number of guests, all this in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the great increase in cases of contagion that every day claim the lives of more and more people worldwide.

The actress was left in a bad way because she argued that due to the large number of cases that were taking place, it was no longer worth seeing “who takes care of himself and who does not” so he assured that they are perfectly aware of the way in which he is carried finished an event of such magnitude, implying that they were responsible by attending with care and distances that were marked at the entrance of the wedding: