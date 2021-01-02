He doesn’t even know her: Mon Laferte wants to record with Paquita la del Barrio, but she doesn’t know who she is

- Advertisement -

Chilean singer Mon Laferte made known that one of his great dreams has been to sing to the pain of the hand of one of the artists who more has managed to transcend the theme of pain in his lyrics and in his way of interpreting: Paquita la del Barrio.

And it is that the singer from Veracruz is one of the greatest idols of Monserrat, who stated in an interview that she is very interested in recording a single with the singer of ranchero and traditional genre. However, Laferte took the first discontent from Paquita, since she claimed that she does not know her.

It was in an interview done for the show program Windowing where Paquita assured that she has no idea who Mon Laferte is, despite the fact that the Chilean has international fame and who is one of the artists whose songs are constantly played at parties or gatherings.

In fact, Mon Laferte confessed that she was very interested in knowing her for her singing style and for the stories behind her songs, because Paquita has had a very difficult life, but that she would love for both of them to discover what kind of pains they have not reflected in their songs and from there generate a special and new song. This is what Mon Laferte said:

I would love to talk about things about her life, ask her if there are things she did not say … I think that we have always seen Paquita as a character with a lot of personality, but she has had a very difficult life, she has been a very brave woman and I believe that it needs some tributes, some recognitions. If I had to pick one, my favorite would be three times I cheated on you

This is what Paquita la del Barrio said:

It seems I did notice. The taste is of each person and I really appreciate the gesture. Maybe yes, I have no choice but to pay you with the same currency

And it is that during the interview, Paquita affirmed that she did know but only lengthened her answers because in reality she had no idea who she was talking about, that is why she refused to affirm If she would sing with Mon Laferte or not, and that was revealed when the program asked her if she knew the trajectory of the Chilean:

No, no (he knows her) but everyone has their own style …

However, Paquita herself assured that she will investigate who the singer is and that they could agree soon to be able to generate content together since if something urges the singer is to return to activities, it is something that she would love to do , because I could not find how to take care In the pandemic and her hobby of coloring mandalas she already has her a little exasperated and she no longer has a place to put them because the wall she has to paste them has already been filled with so many drawings:

Yes, we already need to work. One is already bored here, one no longer knows what to do. There is still nothing (…) Yes I keep doing them (…) I have them all on a wall but it has already filled me

