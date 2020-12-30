“He gave him a slap”: Lorena Herrera confessed that she was violent with several of her ex-partners

- Advertisement -

The actress and model Lorena Herrera admitted that she has not had a perfect life or adequate behavior in some situations and even He admitted to having committed violence against a former partner that reached such a degree that he did not want to be with her again.

It was in an interview by journalist Eden Dorantes where the model stated that she had episodes of violence and anger that controlled her for a few moments, so she had various outbursts that she could not control easily and that made her react in a way that is not normal.

That is why the actress affirmed that all these feelings must be taken into account in these difficult times because not everyone has been able to adapt to the pandemic and this type of confinement can reach people take out the worst side of yourself and she discovered that so much pressure and so much crisis can cause people to lose control. This is what Lorena said:

Well, yes, many people do not work internally and they have many demons, many defects from being locked up for so long, with the wife, with the children, with the little ones, crying. The crib baby and all the others running, wanting to go out and you can’t even take them to the park because everything is closed, all this when the worst moment of the pandemic was

Herrera admitted that she herself has been the victim of frustrations and has discharged them on people who have nothing to do with her problems and that in his constant outbursts that he had they had caused problems with his partners and had even come to humiliate and physically attack them:

My problems are … they were, because if you can transform them, I was a very rapturous person, very explosive, yes. Obviously that brought me some problems, especially with couples, of being angry and slapping them … things like that. So in that moment of your outburst well you do not measure, in that moment of explosiveness one does not realize, it is very hurtful and humiliating

According to Lorena, it was after she committed the acts against her partners, she calmed down and then had a great feeling of remorse and guilt, so she immediately apologized because she realized the great damage she was doing to them. . Despite the fact that she tried to mend those relationships, But it was when he began to combat those outbursts with therapy and to work with those problems, that his life really began to improve:

I realized it and I can tell you that I tried to work it, I have about 10 or 12 years that I have not had a fit or a moment of those. I did give him a terrible slap (Armando González, “the doll”) and he showed me a lot of that.

Lorena was normalizing this type of physical violence when she was the “doll” she decided not to take any more and left for a month with her family and for more than She asked him to return, he simply did not return and that was when he understood that it was not normal:

For me it was normal, slapping a handsome man but no, he did say something that bothered me because he gave him a slap but I gave him one and we finished and he did not want to return with me for about a whole month and I made it clear that it was serious to slap someone

The model stated that it was from there when He began to realize his mistakes and to work on them, to such a degree that he did not attack anyone else since he began to work on his patience, which changed everything.

