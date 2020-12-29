“He is a distinguished guest”: the day Armando Manzanero sang “With you I learned” in the Senate rostrum

- Advertisement -

It didn’t take long between the announcement of the death of the composer and Mexican singer Armando Manzanero, occurred this Monday, December 28, so that the displays of affection, greetings and condolences will begin to flow in all the forums possible, including social media.

Among the songs, moments and tributes, one very particular stood out: just over four years ago, on November 4, 2016, Armando Manzanero visited the Senate campus of the Republic, invited by the legislator Emilio Gamboa, of the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party).

Manzanero had just been one of the nominees for the Belisario Domínguez medal, one of the highest civil honors awarded in the country, visited the Upper House, in charge of delivering said recognition, in the previous vote, which ended up winning that year to citizen Gonzalo Rivas.

However, despite not receiving the medal, Manzanero was that day honored by the senators of all the political parties. At the close of the session on that Friday, November 4, four years ago, the president of the Senate, Pablo Escudero, of the Green Party, was notified of the presence of the composer, who was in the guest area of ​​the Plenary.

“The Senate of the Republic greets and gives the warmest welcome to maestro Armando Manzanero, an outstanding Mexican composer ”, pointed out Escudero. The applause broke the silence of the room, who was in the middle of a vote.

“We ask parliamentary services to accompany you to the plenary session so that the senators can greet you, you are a distinguished guest”Escudero added. The session concluded a few minutes later, while Manzanero came down from the second floor.

When he arrived at the Plenary, the majority of the senators who attended the Plenary session that day were still present. Some came up to greet him, as the senators of the BREAD (National Action Party), Javier Lozano and Mariana Gómez del Campo.

To them joined him, from the PRD (Party of the Democratic Revolution), Senators Luis Sánchez Jiménez and Lorena Cuéllar, the latter now a candidate for governor in the state of Tlaxcala at the hands of Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The PRI Manuel Cavazos also approached, while Manzanero, very happy, along with Gamboa, placed themselves in the Senate rostrum, to receive again the applause and cheers of the senators, who also did not keep their emotions and they allowed themselves to celebrate the composer in life.

But Manzanero and the senators still had another emotional moment saved before the legislators dispersed after the end of the Plenary meeting: no one knew very well how, but from the meeting room someone, or several legislators, began to sing some verses well known among Mexicans.

“With you I learned / That your presence does not change it for any”, they began. And those who had come to greet and congratulate Manzanero did the same. Suddenly, after the verses “I learned that a kiss can be / Be sweeter and deeper / That I can leave this world tomorrow”, the entire Plenary was singing.

Manzanero was not far behind. “I already lived good things with you / And I learned with you / That I was born the day I met you,” intoned the native of Yucatan that day, who with the help of Senator Cuéllar, who placed the microphone for him, he sang the last verse of his renowned song “Contigo Aprendí” alongside dozens of senators, one more excited than the other.

At the end of the song, some senators, such as Lozano, Cavazos and Gómez del Campo herself, were extremely inspired, as if suddenly the Plenary of the Senate were the National Auditorium, Fine Arts or the Metropolitan. This is how Manzanero inspired several generations of Mexicans and even other great talents, such as Elvis Presley.

