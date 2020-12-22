“He is better old for known”: why Niurka continues to have intimate encounters with Juan Osorio

- Advertisement -

In the middle of the convalescence of the producer Juan Osorio after having contracted the COVID-19 disease, his ex-wife and mother of one of his children, Niurka Marcos, spoke of the relationship he has with him and she assured that she feels very grateful to receive a certain amount of money each month, in addition to enjoying the closeness that father and son now have.

“Emilio still sends me my maintenance, although I live in Merida, he continues to send me my ten pesos and I feel very tender and very beautiful because well, they are ten pesos and of course I need them, I need even a penny, I don’t tell him that not to everything that they can give me with the charity of God and of life ”, said the vedette in an encounter with the garment.

“Juan and I are the perfect dumbbell right now, I have not found, nor has he bumped into me, nor am I looking for a man for my life, that is, we carry the need to fuck, yes I eat him. Why? because I can, because he is the father of my son, because I already know the intimacy with him, because he is better old for acquaintance than new for knowing, because he has greatness in his mind, in his soul, at this stage of his majestic life and you are watching it, “added the Cuban, who said she was grateful for the fact that the producer has included Romina Pasos Marcos, Niurka’s daughter, in the soap opera What happens to my family.

“Because he is doing a job with my son that makes me fall in love every day, the job is so beautiful, because he adopted Romina in his novel right now and with that ‘ta mother, I was about to tell him, take me, take me unhappy to pay you that favor, but it doesn’t catch me. I think he doesn’t want to take me for favors, he wants to take me to relive the past. Oh, how strong what I just said“, Expressed the vedette laughs.

Niurka will not spend these holidays with her children, because at Christmas each one will be with the family of their partners, but on the new year the dancer will receive them to vacation at the tourist attractions from Yucatán, where he currently resides.

“My children, what do you think? I was going to go to my children’s apartment, but there was no one at home, they were all working from 7 in the morning to 12 at night recording Juan’s novel and I alone? Never.”

The vedette Cuban also said that she has conditioned your new home in Mérida with typical decoration of the place, but it is ready to receive yours.

“The little tree that I have inside my house will be enjoyed when my children arrive at the end of the year now, because on the 24th they will be with the mothers of their partners and on the 31st they will go with me to Mérida to go to Tulum, to the cenotes, the springs, the vacations. As I said, I was preparing a vacation niche for my family, my friends and for all of you (press) when you go to Mérida there you have your house and I do have hammocks hanging because it is typical YucatecanAnd I do have fans all over the house because it’s typical Yucatecan and I do have my air conditioning in my bedroom just because I’m the diva, the bitch, ”he concluded with his characteristic sense of humor.

