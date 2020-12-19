“He is not intubated and he does have assisted respiration”: Armando Manzanero continues to be hospitalized and in a very good mood despite his COVID-19 infection

- Advertisement -

Stable, with assisted breathing and with a very good sense of humor, is how the Mexican singer-songwriter is, Armando Manzanero, who was admitted to the hospital yesterday after presenting some problems to oxygenate his body and be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Mexican musician felt the ills of the disease last Tuesday, the day he began to receive medical attention and was isolated at home; yesterday his state of health was complicated when he could no longer breathe adequately despite already having the help of an oxygen tank, for which he was taken to a hospital emergency.

One of the daughters of the composer of This afternoon I saw it rain or Nothing personal, María Elena Manzanero, spoke in Come the joy of the health of his father, who you will remain hospitalized until your health improves.

“He is not intubated, he is separated and he does have assisted ventilation, but it is with a high flow oxygen tank. He is cared for by the doctors and I spoke with him today. He is fine, he is stable, within what is possible because it is still a serious illness and he is an elderly person although he looks so vital ” commented this morning on the TV Azteca magazine program.

He stressed that doctors take special care with his father, since he suffers from diabetes and this condition could deteriorate his dalud in a short time, so to avoid a greater risk it was decided to treat him directly in the hospital.

“He does not have a date to return home, we are waiting because he has very advanced diabetes. Those who are his friends know that his passion is food and that complicates everything, but it is in the best hands. As the doctors say, you have to see its evolution day by day and make the decisions that must be taken, ”commented Armando Manzanero’s daughter, who appeared on Mexican television very calm.

María Elena clarified that her father’s spirit has not faltered: “I just spoke with Laurita, his wife, and she told me that she spoke with him and that he was very spirited and very happy ”.

The daughter of the Mexican catautor also related how it was that they decided to take her father to the hospital. “It was sudden since we found out that he has COVID and he was very well, he oxygenated very well, he was perfect and suddenly her oxygenation started to drop and oxygen was brought home, but suddenly it was no longer enough for optimal oxygenation and we had to come to the hospital, where he is very well cared for and isolated ”, he recalled.

He stressed that they maintain communication with his father through a cell phone, since he did not want to remain without the device in order to stay alone in the hospital. So far the singer’s oxygenation is 94, which is very good for his condition.

With information from Reuters

