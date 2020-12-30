“He lived only for drugs”: the drama of Josefina Echánove with the addictions of her son Alonso

- Advertisement -

This Tuesday the news of the death of the first actress Josefina Echánove was announced in the morning, who at 92 lost his life in the city of Guanajuato where he grew up and lived for many years. More than 50 television and film projects highlight the career of the matriarch of the family composed of her children María del Sol, singer; Peggy, journalist, and Alonso Echánove, actor.

And it is that the news of the death of the actress, famous for her participation in movies and melodramas such as Cradle of wolves and Ruby, and for her extensive career as founder of the dance school of the University of Guanajuato, It is not the only bitter drink that the Echánove family has had to face, as one of its members is a survivor of a turbulent life of excess.

This is the actor Alonso Echánove, whose addiction story began when he first tried marijuana at age 14, so a year later, with his willful nature, he was driven from his home. In a calmer mood, he made his debut in 1980 in the film To simmer, by the director Juan Ibañez, next to his now deceased mother.

His acting career was joined by projects such as movies Light motifs and Love just around the corner, which earned him award nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Ariel; but it was not until 1993 when he obtained the award as best Actor for its role in Old model, in which he starred alongside Silvia Pinal.

With his participation in telenovelas such as The indomable, The house at the end of the street and Looking for paradise the actor consolidated his career as one of the most sought-after characters in the acting worldHowever, in parallel the addiction to alcohol and substances was growing in him, because by then he was already strongly hooked on cocaine and crack.

After his time of artistic success, from 1985 to 1997, in which he starred in nine soap operas and more than 30 films and short films, he knew the ruin of the hand of the excesses, because they led him to lose everything he had gained and to suffer multiple strokes which also left him paralyzed for several years.

This situation was very exhausting for the Echánove family, as María del Sol and Peggy they witnessed their brother sink into an ever darker abyss, to the point of becoming destitute and begging for money to solve his addiction.

And the fact is that the actor was about to lose his life on different occasions due to the multiple heart attacks that he suffered derived from its consumption: “At about 14 years of age I started smoking pot, and then I snorted cocaine and then it was the end because I found ‘the boat’ (made of stone)”, revealed the actor in 2012 already rehabilitated, although with sequels in speech.

“It took time for both Marisol (María del Sol) and my mother to understand that addiction is a disease. My mother used to say: ‘it’s that Alonso is irresponsible, it’s that Alonso doesn’t do this, it’s that I didn’t educate him to behave in this way ”, Peggy Echánove said in an interview a few years ago to Aztec TV.

His visit to eight different clinics and four psychiatric hospitals was not enough and There came a time when the actor spent up to $ 60 thousand pesos on cocaine in an afternoon. “I came to see my brother with a disheveled face, extorting criminally, with money, blackmailing, stealing from me, my mother, my sister,” said María del Sol. “It affected our security, the health of all. We could receive calls from traffickers charging us money and we did not know how they got our phone number ”.

“He lived only for drugs. I didn’t care about anything, not my daughter, not my mother, not anyone else. The most important thing for me was to look for drugs … Sometimes I would see the fans, I would approach and ask them … for alms “, recalled Alonso himself in 2012.

“Every time we put him in an institution, we rented an apartment, we furnished it for him, from the towels, the dishes, the glasses, everything, the same departments that when Alonso did not show up for four, five days, we had to break windows and expecting to find him there dead, rotten, he was so panicking … “, the interpreter of A new love.

Several years away, the singer assures that her brother is a “living miracle” because he survived the decadence and today, at 66, he is rehabilitated and dedicated to his artistic profession at the University where his mother founded the school of Dance.

“My brother is a wonderful miracle because after many years debating between drugs and life, now He is teaching, he has just completed his 20 years of teaching at the University of Guanajuato, he has a theater group with which he does plays, produces them, directs them, ”said María del Sol in 2019.

“I think the addict is trapped, but he is not alone, but his family is also trapped in this nightmare. My brother really lasted many years, fifteen, he slept on the street, in a garbage can, downtown, with his clothes … it is inexplicable and incredible, what he lived, and we together, my mother wasted a lot, sometimes we expect miracles like the sea to open, he is a miracle because he has seven strokes and is alive.

María del Sol also highlighted that the use of substances, although they may seem harmless, in her view could lead to severe addictions:

“He is alive because God has a very special purpose with him, apart from being able to share his testimony of saying ‘No to drugs’, it is very interesting because he did not start with cocaine or with the boat, he started with marijuana … and then marijuana It is not going to fill you up, and you are going to start … my brother is an example of how you can finish, by the grace of God he is alive, but it was horrible, “said the singer a few months ago to the program SNSerious.

