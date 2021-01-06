He stole tips and did not want to pay taxes: the embarrassing revelations of a close friend of Juan Gabriel

- Advertisement -

The life of Juan Gabriel has always caused great curiosity and it was her great friend Silvia Uquidi who revealed that “El Divo de Juárez” was always very special with the handling of his money, so He did not like to pay taxes, much less leave tips in shops: “I was poor again.”

Urquidi was not shy about revealing that the famous singer He stole the bonuses destined for the waiters and on one occasion asked a Mexican politician to cancel the payment of taxes to the artists.

The former representative told Gossip live the occasion when Juan Gabriel approached Francisco Labastida to cancel taxes in Mexico, since the artists “made people happy” and specified “Alberto did not like to pay taxes”.

And he drew attention when Silvia stated that a frequent practice of the Mexican singer was tip theft.

“He stole tips. He did it all his life, but then you would leave your own and suddenly grab them and take them away ”, he commented with laughter for the show program hosted by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

The singer-songwriter’s friend stressed that she always took care of the management of her diner: “If he had USD 500 in his bag, he would take care of them as if he were bringing the world’s money. He was once again poor Juan Gabriel, that’s what I mean ”.

Although he passed away on August 28, 2016, Juan Gabriel continues to give something to talk about but because of all the statements made by those close to him, either because of his children’s dispute over inheritance or his image or Joaquín Muñoz’s claims that his death was false and will soon reappear.

Perhaps this issue is the one that has caused the most commotion, since the singer, according to the former manager, is hiding in Morelos awaiting the help of the Mexican authorities to return to the public scene.

“Sweethearts, I inform you that Alberto is now perfectly fine, he had a flu and a cough but he has already overcome it, do not have pending that he is going to be infected with the coronavirus, Alberto is well protected. Today was very hot, but in the afternoon it started to rain and it cooled down, ”Muñoz wrote a few days ago on his social networks.

Regarding the requests from the public that demands an image of the interpreter of “Hasta que te saber” as reliable proof of Muñoz’s sayings, the former manager refuses to show it, arguing that he respects his decision.

In the case of Silvia Urquidi, she is constantly involved in conflicts with the family of Juan Gabriel himself and that is because they require her to return several properties that are already notarized in her name.

It was in June 2019 when a Chihuahua judge issued an arrest warrant for trespassing and dispossession against the one who was a friend of the late composer, according to Filiberto Terrazas, lawyer for the eldest son of the late singer, Alberto Aguilera Junior.

However, Urquidi assured at that time that he had not been notified, and that a prosecutor in Ciudad Juárez laughed at the news and confirmed that there is no order against him. In interview for the program Come the joy from the TV Azteca network, Silvia explained that it was all about Alberto Aguilera Junior’s anger, because she decided to turn Juan Gabriel’s most precious house into a museum.

“It is a lie, I am calm, there is no process before a judge either. It is unfortunate that a person who gave him all the support reacts in this way. My hands are clean and my forehead is high ”, Silvia Urquidi scored.

