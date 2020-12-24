“He sucked my mouth”: Niurka talked about her first relationship with a woman

- Advertisement -

The vedette Niurka is one of the figures who is not lacking in controversy, but now she gave new news about her relationships as she referred who has gone through interesting moments in recent years, even talked about a relationship with another woman, who kissed her when she was in a bar.

The Cuban assured that it was something that she was not expecting and that it happened to her when she was already drunk, while she was going with a friend and both went to spend a recreational moment in a bar, and that was also an experience that did not scare her or cause any problems.

It was on the YouTube channel of the journalist Eden Dorantes where Niurka affirmed that it was a very close friend who caught her off guard and stole a kiss, something that “caught” her but that at that moment they were very taken and that he decided not to continue because he did not feel that he was honest. This is what the star said:

I had a lesbian experience because a friend licked my mouth, we didn’t go any further because the truth was I was already very pedantic and well I was pedaling and well, not like that but I lived that experience, she sucked my mouth and I said wow. It will not be that I had the horny turned on. She was not an actress, she caught me by surprise

The vedette assured that she does not intend to talk more about the subject since she does not know if she would approve of the leakage of that information as it is not part of the show and also because the experience did not reach where it had to go to uncover something beyond. She also stated that she does not seek to affect her friend.

The Cuban assured that she will spend the festivities in Mérida, Yucatán, in the company of some relatives who live in the town, and also affirmed that Neither her children, Kiko, Romina nor Emilio, would be at the holiday with her, as they would have decided to spend Christmas with the family of their partners.

But the vedette’s children will be spending the New Year festivities with her and apparently she is very happy to know that her family has been able to integrate in all the variants because they are the ones who seek to meet for important dates, which is something that fills her with great pride, since she knows that she has created children aware that the family unit is very important:

I see them from afar, I see how they enjoy each other, how they look for each other to make breakfast, how they wait at night to have dinner together, how they wait (Emilio and Juan Osorio) to be able to dine together I am very proud, the work they are doing and especially the legacy that is taking place between the two

The vedette pointed out that, although she knows about the coronavirus and how serious Juan Osorio is currently, she affirmed that she is not afraid of contagion but asked that they send very good wishes to be able to send good energy to her ex-husband, who is currently in serious condition due to the consequences of the disease and continued to send him good wishes.

