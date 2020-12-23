He was a Televisa star and ended up living on the street: the story that moved Mexico had a happy ending

- Advertisement -

The actress Renata Flores decided to postpone her admission to the Casa del Actor, where she will reside after being rescued from the destitution in which she lived for three years, and is that the actress of successful Mexican melodramas such as Wild Rose or Rebel He preferred to delay a little longer because he has not had contact with people in a long time, he is afraid of catching COVID-19 and one of his dogs will have to be intervened.

The interpreter was found a few weeks ago in complete abandonment inside her truck, the place she occupied to sleep next to her pets and her few belongings.

And although she was rescued by the National Association of Actors (ANDA) and taken to a collection center of the Casa del Actor, their formal entry to the residence of retired histrions because they are afraid of catching coronavirus.

Actor David Rencoret revealed to Windowing the new situation facing Renata Flores, who will be received between January 4 and 10 of the coming year.

“These days and With a red light, he does not want to leave where he is (Renata Flores), apart from the fact that you have to operate on one of your pets because the puppy is blind and that is going to be done in these days, “said the actor.

“She knows that the red light was declared and that has her very, very worried because obviously she is a high-risk person because her defenses are not the best. She feels very safe where she is and doesn’t want to be in more contact with people for now. He said ‘let’s put this off.’ He will contact the director of the Casa del Actor to agree on the dates and determine everything, “he added.

Renconret will take care of Renata Flores ‘two pets, since the retired actors’ residence does not allow the entry of animals for the safety of the other tenants.

The same director of the Actor’s House, Yucita Furlong, confirmed that they will soon host Renata Flores and stressed that her work consists of helping the actors.

“She is going to speak to me next week and as soon as that happens we will do everything by mutual agreement. The most important thing is that she is ready to enter ”, the official specified.

La Casa del Actor shared an audio of Renata Flores who had just been rescued from the streets of the Narvarte neighborhood: “Hello, how are you… I’m Renata Flores. I am well and at home, protected and surrounded by friends. Better, impossible. Please, silence the bad information that circulates about me. Hugs and kisses. I love!”.

Also actress Laura Zapata spoke about the situation of her partner and friend, but stressed that Flores always denied her destitute status.

“She and I had talked 3 years ago about a problem she had, which obviously is not for me to open publicly. She trusted me 3 years ago and well, we were in contact … It seems that what has been happening lately, is something caused by her in response to this problem that she had three years ago, “she confessed a few weeks ago in an interview with First hand

“I said, ‘Renata, how are you? Tell me the truth, how can I help you? ‘, And he said:’ I’m very well ‘. I said, ‘Where are you?’ And he said, ‘I’m home.’ Well, she has a house and is at home ”, he concluded.

