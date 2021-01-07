“He would have approached me”: this is how Sofía Aragón lamented the tragic death of Ximena Hita, Miss Aguascalientes 2019

- Advertisement -

2021 began with sad news that shocked the public because the Miss Mexico Organization announced on his social networks the surprise death of Ximena de Hita, who was a beauty queen of the state of Aguascalientes. A few days after the shocking event, Sofía Aragón, beauty queen of Jalisco and Miss Mexico 2019, spoke about it and lamented the death of the 21-year-old who has shocked the public and the field of modeling.

Sofía even let it be seen that she would have liked to live with the deceased and give her helpTherefore, despite the fact that the cause of her death has not been confirmed, strong versions assure that the girl suffered from a severe depression that would have led her to take her life through the ingestion of medications. And is that according to the medical report, Ximena was found dead and the presence of substances was found in her body.

Aragon was intercepted by some media at the Mexico City International Airport, where she took a few minutes to talk to the press and made special emphasis on promptly addressing the problems derived from a deteriorated emotional state, in the sense that one of the lines of investigation in Ximena’s death would have been an alleged suicide. This was said in statements presented by the program Tell me what you know.

To this girl, I don’t know the whole story … I wish she had approached me. I did not know her, however, I tell all the people at the moment that if they are going through something like this, approach the people who are close to them

And it is that Sofía knows firsthand the seriousness of the depressive state, because according to herself she has admitted it and even Lupita Jones said that she “did not bathe” at some point during her preparation for the Universal Mexicana contest. For this reason, she was empathic with people who are having a bad mood:

“The issue of mental and emotional health, especially in this time of pandemic, after such a strong crisis, after so much distance we have had as people, has increased a lot …”, said the current host of Aztec TV visibly shocked.

Ximena de Hita, along with having made a career in the field of modeling and beauty pageants, She also dedicated the last years of her life to prepare as a graduate in Nursing, training as a technician in medical emergencies, tasks that he combined with his promising career on the catwalks.

In recent days, a video was released on social networks where his colleagues from the rescue team of his town in Aguascalientes pay tribute to the outskirts of the church where the religious farewell ceremony was held.

The Miss Aguascalientes was part of the 32 selected to appear in the contest of Miss Mexico 2021, a challenge for which she had already been ready and willing, so his surprise death caused the commotion because he was excited to continue with his preparation.

As posted by The universal, Ximena and her coordinator spoke a day before the death about work issues, without detecting any sign of a diminished mood:

“We had high expectations with Ximena for the national contest, because when these comments came from her coordinator who was an international contestant from Miss Mexico – Ivonne Hernández- we said ‘she knows how to work in contests, what is needed’ and he highly recommended Ximena to us. We never thought it could give us this surprise… ”said Adán Sotelo, national director of Miss Mexico to the referred newspaper.

