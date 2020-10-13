Head of Foras na Gaeilge ‘very optimistic’ that there will be ‘good news’ in the Budget for the Irish language

With Stormont back in business, Foras na Gaeilge hopes that the wallet will finally be removed from the wallet again

Foras na Gaeilge hopes to announce a funding increase today for the first time since 2016.

The chief executive of Foras na Gaeilge, Séan Ó Coinn, told Tuairisc.ie that he is “very optimistic” that there will be “good news” in the Budget for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

With Stormont back in business, the Foundation ‘s headquarters in Amiens Street, and the organizations around the country that they fund (including Tuairisc.ie), are hoping to finally get the wallet out of the wallet again.

Chief Executive of Foras na Gaeilge Seán Ó Coinn says that he is “satisfied that both Governments understand the need to significantly increase our baseline budget in order for Foras na Gaeilge to address all the priorities identified by the Board beyond all areas in which we have statutory obligations ”.

Quinn said the cross-border organization had had “very positive” meetings with government ministers north and south over the past six months. The Institute recently met with Gaeltacht ministers in the south, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and Minister for Community and Finance in the north, Carál Ní Chuilín and Conor Murphy.

“In all these meetings, ministers were informed of the ongoing damage being done to the Irish language and Gaeltacht community by cuts dating back to 2008.

“Ministers recognized that there was now an opportunity, with an Executive operating in the north, to do so jointly. All the ministers, north and south, showed a particular commitment to the Irish language, and it was clear that they recognized that it would be very important to increase Foras na Gaeilge ‘s budget towards the levels before 2008, ”said Seán Ó Coinn.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive said that he had pointed out to both Governments the “tremendous increase” in the demand for public funding for Irish language projects over the past 10 years and the “growth of the Irish language at community level. across the country ”.

The Foundation’s budget is approved by the North / South Ministerial Council but as they have not met since mid-2016 due to the political stalemate, the language organisation’s budget has not increased in the last four years.

The Gaeltacht Department provides 75% of its funding to the Language Body and the remaining 25% comes from the Community Department in the north.

€ 11.08 million was approved by the Department of the Gaeltacht for Foras na Gaeilge for the year 2020. In addition, the Department provided € 1.06 million to Foras na Gaeilge for Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge and almost an additional € 118,000 was received for Colmcille.

Conradh na Gaeilge, one of the six lead organizations funded by Foras na Gaeilge, is calling for an additional € 4.5 million to be provided to the cross – border organization in today ‘s Budget.

€ 3.75 from Roinn na Gaeltachta, as well as a further 1.25 million for Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge, which Sinn Féin is seeking for Foras.

Sinn Féin spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh says there has been no impediment to increasing the organisation’s funding since the re-establishment of the northern executive but that it is “crucial” that any additional funding given to the Foundation be spent on the lead organizations and projects they fund. rather than “running costs”.