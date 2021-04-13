Head up! This is the new Android feature that bothers you to look up while walking

- Advertisement -

Technology and social media companies are aware that the use of mobile devices can become, in the long term, such a serious problem that they could jeopardize the health of their businesses. So, either because of that, or because they are actually concerned about those of us who use their applications and services, initiatives are emerging that seek to instill in us more responsible digital habits. Now the Android Digital Wellbeing app is getting a new feature called “Heads Up,” which will ask users to stop looking at their phones while walking. The feature appears to be making its way to the beta version of the Digital Wellbeing app, with a Twitter user reporting that they have received the feature on their Pixel 4A device. Remember that the “Digital Wellbeing” app is a service integrated into some Android phones to help manage their use. It can be used to set limits on the amount of time spent in specific applications, or to set a “sleep mode” to make the phone less distracting late at night, for example. Head up! Here’s the new Android feature that annoys you to look up while walking. If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on your surroundings, “says the Heads Up settings page. Reminders include brief reminders notifications with instructions such as “Watch your steps”, “Stay alert” and “Look up”, judging by an exploded view of the app made last year by various means. This new function must be used with caution, since “Heads Up “is not a substitute for attention, Google says despite the obviousness of this advice. However, the function seems necessary, as distracted walking is increasingly dangerous. How to use the function in the Digital Wellbeing app !? Once in the app, go to the “Next” button in the lower right corner to start the configuration process. Once the function has been configured correctly, a reminder will appear if you are using your phone. or while you walk. In case you wish to disable reminders, you will need to tap the “Heads Up” option in the Digital Wellbeing settings again, and then tap the switch next to the Heads Up option on the next page. This page will also display the permissions required by the feature – Physical Activity and Location (optional) – and will also feature a comment button at the bottom. The “Heads Up” feature is still in development, and has not been rolled out to all users. However, the feature appears to be almost fully functional, so it could be rolled out soon.