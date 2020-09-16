Hearing the price of donkey milk in India will blow your mind

New Delhi: In the Indian state of Gujarat, the high breed of donkeys “Halari” is in great demand. The milk of this breed of donkey is considered to be healthy and cures many diseases, which is why the price of this milk is Rs. 15,000 per liter. ۔

According to Indian media, regular dairy farms of Halari breed donkeys have been set up in Gujarat where the milk of this breed of donkey is sold. Due to the usefulness and potency of this milk, people come from far and wide to buy it. Are The price of this milk is also very high due to high demand.

Experts say that donkey’s milk, like human milk, is high in lactose and low in protein and fat, which is why it can be used by people who are allergic to cow’s milk, but it breaks down quickly. Goes and cheese cannot be made from it.

It should be noted that in most countries donkeys are used for transportation, in China donkey skins are used in making medicines and furniture, while in European countries cosmetic products are made but for the first time in any country donkeys A dairy farm has been set up for milk.