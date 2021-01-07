Hearo, share movies, series or TV shows with your friends

- Advertisement -

While streaming television and film content services have grown in popularity, television does not decline with its market share. Even thousands of people still have not given up television channels and share their entertainment habits with streaming services. For this reason, we want to present you an alternative that has managed to concentrate both options.

Its name is Hearo and it is a multiplatform application that concentrates access to television channels and services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and the like.

TV channels and streaming services in the same place

Those who enjoy watching movies, series and television programs in general, are currently experiencing a golden age. In each streaming platform there is a lot of material and every month there are additions of classics and new productions. For its part, television may not have so many novelties in this area, but it is still the main source if we want to watch sporting events. In that sense, Hearo represents a perfect alternative for those who do not want to do without any, but rather enjoy television and Netflix, for example.

Through this application, we have the possibility not only to watch television channels and the streaming services that we use, but also to share it. Hearo has the feature of many sites that we have discussed above, which allow us to share what we see with other people. In this way, if you want to watch a movie or a soccer game with someone, just create a room and invite them to watch it together.

This makes Hearo an extremely attractive app considering that it houses all kinds of audiovisual entertainment sources. If you are a lover of this content and want to enjoy it all in the same place, then Hearo is the app you need.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.