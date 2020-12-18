Hearthstone Madness at the Darkmoon Faire: the expansion review

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There Darkmoon Faire puts a point on Hearthstone’s Year of the Phoenix, perhaps one of the richest and most “prolific” of recent times, at least in terms of news. The change of course of the card game emerged clearly from the announcement of the new season: it is no coincidence that the tutelary Nume brought up to accompany Hearthstone throughout 2020 was the Phoenix, being immortal and capable of rising to new life from its ashes. The mythological creature, after all, seems to have kept the premises and also the promises. The first two expansions of the new cycle actually wreaked havoc on Hearthstone. From the devastating earthquake caused by the arrival of the Demon Hunter with the first set (by the way, read the Hearthstone Ashes of Outland review for more) to the introduction of Bi-class cards in Scholomance, the players found themselves constantly on the roller coaster, tossed between novelties, changes and small, big breaks with the past.

In this sense, the arrival of the Darkmoon Faire represents almost the last loop of death before the end of the race. Less impactful in terms of content of the sister expansions, the richness of the set lies in the “structural” revision work carried out by the development team. So here’s how the ramshackle Darkmoon village fair gets along.

Ancient Gods and new content

As we told you in the course of our previous preview of Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, the expansion offers a setting that World of Warcraft fans have come to know and appreciate over the years. Darkmoon Faire (or Darkmoon Fair, in fact) is the amusement park – once itinerant – founded by the mysterious and acrobatic gnome Silas Darkmoon to entertain the inhabitants of Azeroth with strange objects and exotic traditions.

Now, however, the light-heartedness and the joyful party atmosphere seem to have been supplanted by the emergence (or, better, re-emergence) of something evil and dark. Very cleverly, the development team decided it was time for bring old acquaintances back to life that, in some way, made Hearthstone history: the Ancient Gods.

C’thun, Yogg-Saron, Y’Shaarj and N’Zoth in fact made their appearance even at the beginning of 2016 and even at the time they marked the first, great revolution of the Blizzard card game. The set Whispers of the Old Godsamong other things, he was the first to foresee the current split between the Standard and Wild formats and to officially start the annual rotation of the sets.

Now the Ancients present themselves in another form, obviously renewed, and play a pivotal role in the philosophy that permeates the sixteenth expansion (excluding the Adventures, of course) of Hearthstone, so much so that they enter by right – and conquer a leading role – in the archetypes that are developing in these weeks.

From a purely content point of view, Madness at the Darkmoon Fair is the least “rich” of the year, so much so that it includes a single keyword: Corruption. The latter, all in all, turns out well implemented and allows interesting and fun solutions. When cards with Corruption are in our hand, in fact, they are able to “evolve” into more powerful versions, as long as certain requirements are met, that is, if we play a card with a higher mana cost high. This aspect allows us to profile one malleable strategic play and adaptive. It is in fact up to us to evaluate the best time to exploit one or the other version of a card.

Beyond this new ability, the expansion makes available to players as usual 135 cards with which to enrich the collection and enhance existing decks.

What we have noticed since the early days is that the Demon Hunter, despite all the interventions that have taken place since the twenty-four hours following its debut, it’s still the most efficient class in the game. In particular, the archetypes Aggro is Soul (based on the continual reiteration of Soul Fragments) makes scorched earth around itself. To keep up with it, but much more detached (and definitely less annoying), they think about the Rogue, the miraculous one Hunter (especially theHighlander) and the Paladin and it Shaman (L’Evolves Shaman makes a good impression, if well mastered).

The goal, after the physiological experiments of the first weeks, is therefore gradually settling; so we advise you to take a look at the solutions we have just seen, just so as not to remain stuck at the pole with poorly performing decks. Always, of course, if you want to climb the ladder. It is also good to have the classes you use less frequently ready, because they will be used for what we are about to tell you about.

Progression system and Tavern Pass

Technically, the news that we will address in the next two paragraphs were distributed before the expansion but, for convenience, we make them part of the update package that led us up to here.

At the beginning, we anticipated that Madness at the Darkmoon Fair was a harbinger of major innovations as regards the “structural” profile. In this sense, the work of Team 5 has finally gone to give Hearthstone a makeover, leading it to put itself in the wake of its major competitors. Has been completely revised the player profile: now the page is enriched by a boundless Achievement system, which keeps track of the objectives achieved and the achievements. A bit like it already happens in World of Warcraft, so to speak.

They have been revised the Missions (divided into daily and weekly), which now no longer give gold but experience points. This immediately created more than a few stomach ache in the community, especially due to the – temporary – dismissal of the “legendary” quests, which usually put extra bags on the plate, always very coveted, in addition to the amount of experience gained with the quest, according to many very low.

The whole thing has been replaced by a progression system renewed from the ground up. The Tavern Pass, along his 50 levels, unlocks gold, packs, Arena tickets, and cosmetic skins for heroes. The Pass is divided as usual into the free and premium part (with a fairly high cost of € 19.99).

It must be said that, in our opinion, the complaints and attacks unleashed in these days leave the time they find, because almost all the rewards of the Pass they are unlocked in the free version. Surely the Tavern Pass, in light of the feedback from the furious community, will be revised several more times before the development team will be able to find the proverbial “square” between the needs of the players and their business model.

The gauntlet

Finally, the arrival of the unprecedented Duels mode surprised everyone a little. After Battlegrounds, in fact, we would not have expected other variations on the theme. Instead, Duelli made its debut in mid-November, however, enjoying some success. The mode (free for all in Standard mode) draws from theArena and single player experience Dungeon Run (or Expeditions, what to say willingly). The player has three attempts available to reach the twelve wins, before concluding your journey.

Once the hero and the relative Power have been selected, it is possible to assemble an initial deck of sixteen cards that expands after each match. Just like in the Expeditions mode, in fact, at the end of the game a range of options opens up that allow you to enrich the deck. Not just cards, but also passive effects and legendary treasures with which to shape your strategy.

Duels, exactly like the main content of the year, will enjoy new seasonal content and will also suffer one rotation of sets. The first season, currently live, is entirely dedicated to the sorcerers of Scholomance, while the sets from which it is possible to extrapolate the cards are Scholomance Academy, in fact, Naxxramas and Una Notte a Karazhan.

The problem of the partial reintroduction of old sets, in our opinion, is something that can still undermine the gaming experience, at least initially. Those who play mainly in Standard, in fact, are used to disenchant the cards that are no longer needed and the fact of not having them implies that at least the initial deck may be less effective. Nonetheless, the mode is not only fun, but also represents a pleasant diversion that allows less experienced players to become familiar with the mechanics related to deck building.