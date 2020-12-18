Heathrow expansion faces long quarantine

- Advertisement -

Heathrow airport expansion plans may face a lengthy Covid-19 quarantine. Britain’s Supreme Court cleared the way on Wednesday to build a third runway that would increase capacity by two-thirds, overriding previous environmental objections. But the long-delayed 14 billion-pound (15.5 billion euros) project now faces existential questions about whether air travel will ever fully recover from the pandemic.

The judge’s ruling overturned a February Court of Appeal verdict that found the runway plan ignored the British Government’s obligations to reduce its carbon emissions under the 2015 Paris climate treaty. Relevant planning, you can theoretically start working.

However, Heathrow shareholders, including Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and the China Investment Corporation, may wish to wait before starting their excavators. The expansion plan was based on bullish forecasts for air transport, which forecast that the number of people who would pass through Heathrow would rise from 80 million in 2018 to 130 million once the third runway was operational in 2030. So far this year year, the airport has received only 21 million passengers.

Any recovery will take time. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the number of passengers around the world to plummet to 1.8 billion this year, from 4.5 billion last year. And while the deployment of vaccines may convince travelers to fly again, IATA estimates that passenger numbers will not reach 2019 levels until 2024 at the earliest. Senior travel company executives are even more pessimistic, arguing that international business travel will never return to its pre-pandemic levels.

Even if that outlook is too bleak, Heathrow may be in trouble anyway. The airport intends to recoup the cost of the expansion in part through additional landing fees. This will place an extra financial burden on airlines such as British Airways’ owner International Airlines Group (IAG), which has had to raise fresh funds from investors, and Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, which have received state support packages from several billion euros.

Passing the extra costs on to customers would weigh even more on the demand for air travel. Heathrow’s expansion may have overcome huge environmental and political opposition. But post-pandemic financial logic suggests that its expansion plans must remain grounded.

