Héctor Suárez, “Loco” Valdés and Flor Silvestre: the celebrities who died in 2020 for a cause other than COVID-19

2020 has been a year full of losses and the entertainment world has been no exception. Mexican comedy legend Manuel ‘Loco’ Valdés, Cine de Oro icon Flor Silvestre, and controversial comedian Héctor Suárez, are just some of the great celebrities who said goodbye this year. In we decided to pay tribute to his memory by recalling his career in the artistic medium.

Manuel “Loco” Valdés passed away on August 28, after a difficult battle with cancer. A native of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Manuel Valdés Castillo debuted in the world of entertainment sheltered by his brother Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, who was already an acclaimed comedian in the Mexican cinema of the 1940s.

Although at first his participation in the cinema was incidental, the interpreter of the Witch doctor He soon established himself as one of the most comical figures in Mexican cinema. He made the leap to the small screen in the seventies, when he participated in some television shows: Crazy salad, The Loco Valdés show, Operation Ha Ha and Midnight varieties, among others.

The ‘Loco’ Valdés, always eccentric, witty and irreverent, marked a whole generation of comedians. “I have a malignant tumor, here on my forehead. But I’m not scared, I’m very brave “Thus he shared his suffering with the public three years ago. With seventy years of artistic career, the legend of improvisation and Mexican comedy said goodbye at 89 years of age to a country that will always carry him in his memory.

Originally from Paraguay, Wanda Seux was a dancer, actress and vedette who settled mainly in Mexico City. An icon of nightlife in the 1970s, the vedette She is remembered for the shows she starred in at the “El Capri” cabaret at the Regis Hotel, in the center of Mexico City.

On the big screen, Wanda shone in productions like The Arracadas, together with Vicente Fernández, The neighborhood rubber, Time of the jaguar, among other. After suffering a long deterioration in health, caused by cardiovascular and respiratory events, “La Bomba de Oro ”died at the age of 72 in the Casa del Actor.

Born in Mexico City, Héctor Suárez stood out as one of the most critical actors and comedians of the political class. The interpreter began his artistic career doing theater and cinema in the sixties. However, he rose to fame for his performance on the small screen in the late 1980s.

The actor is remembered for his comic performance on shows like What’s happening to us?, where he characterized emblematic characters, such as “Don Rigoletto”, “El Flanagan”, “El Lic. Buitrón”, “Doña Zoyla”, among many others. With a great capacity for improvisation, the beloved comedian brought millions of smiles to his country.

In 2019, the actor’s son, Héctor Suárez Gomís, announced that his father had defeated the bladder cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. However, the interpreter’s health was compromised and he finally died of a cardiorespiratory arrest on June 2 at the age of 81.

Together with the Tabasco trumpeter Carlos Colorado, Andrés Terrones Martínez was one of the founders of Sonora Santanera. At the time of his death, Andrés was the last of the original members of the tropical musical group who remained alive. The so-called “Chaparrito de Oro” gave voice to hits like New York lights and he died on August 18 of this year.

Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla, better known as Flor Silvestre, was a famous Mexican singer and actress. An icon of the cinema of the Golden Age and of ranchera and mariachi music, he died of natural causes at the ranch known as ‘El Soyate’ in Zacatecas, on November 26. Same place where she was watched by her family and loved ones.

At just 13 years old, Flor Silvestre made her debut as a mariachi singer at the Abelardo Rodríguez Theater in Mexico City. With enormous vocal talent, Flor began working on the Gregorio Wallerstein films in 1948 and soon established a career as a ranchera singer and actress.

Flor Silvestre’s death left her family with a feeling of sadness, but also of deep tranquility. Your son Pepe Aguilar assures that “The voice that caresses”, nickname that Flor earned for her particular tessitura, is now at peace, since she has met with the great love of her life, Antonio Aguilar.

Better known as “The King of Extensions “, Daniel Urquiza was a stylist and celebrity who was born in Mexico City in 1983. In show business, he stood out for his technique for placing natural hair extensions. Creator and protagonist of the television show Hair Empire, Daniel worked with such personalities as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

The controversial stylist was found lifeless in his apartment located in Polanco on October 19. The “King of Extensions” admitted to having faced severe depression at different stages of his life and that this condition led him to attempt on his life four times. Finally, Daniel’s death is presumed to be suicide.

Born in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, Charle Monttana He was an exponent of national rock. With themes like Your mom doesn’t love me, The Rockanrolero Cowboy and That love sucks, sucks, the singer consecrated urban rock as a countercultural movement to talk about life on the outskirts and pay tribute to his beloved neighborhood. At 58 years of age, the “Boyfriend of Mexico” passed away on May 28.

On November 2, the entertainment world woke up with a news that shook the Mexican celebrity. Magda Rodríguez, who was a producer of the morning show of entertainment and shows Today Since 2018, he died on the first day of November due to hypovolemic shock caused by a supposed gastrointestinal ulcer that was not treated.

Magda was a producer of programs with high ratings for the two largest television stations in the country, TV Azteca and Televisa. For the television station of the Ajusco, Magda produced Falling in love, a television show that began airing in 2016 with a contest format that aims to help its participants find love.

Magda’s passing caught the drivers of Today, who dedicated a few words to him during the broadcast of the program and lit candles in his honor. The television producer was veiled at a funeral home south of Mexico City, where dozens of flower arrangements from well-known figures on Mexican television were concentrated.

In 1954 the singer from Guadalajara Tony Camargo rose to fame when the song became popular The old year. The song, which was recorded for his first album in the company of the orchestra of maestro Chucho Rodríguez, began to sound in the dance halls and Tony established himself as a figure in the nightlife. Today, the piece is a jewel of Mexican tropical music. At 94 years of age, the singer passed away on August 5 in Mérida, Yucatán.

Singer, actor and model Xavier Ortiz was part of the youth pop group Garibaldi, which reached its greatest success during the nineties. With songs like “Banana” and “La Ventanita”, Ortiz and his companions achieved fame in different Latin American countries and toured the region offering dance and singing shows.

Away from his first career as a dentist, Xavier ventured into the world of modeling and acting. He is remembered for his performances in some soap operas such as A hook to the heart, Foreign feelings and Duel of passions. As well as for playing Bugambilia in the play “Aventurera” produced by Carmen Salinas.

The singer He was found dead on September 7 at an address in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Victim of a severe depression, the actor decided to end his life. The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office determined that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia by hanging.

Héctor Ortega Gómez was an actor, author, and film, theater and television director. He was born in Mexico City in 1939 and died on June 3 of this year at the age of 81. He studied acting at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and began his career with film In this town there are no thieves in 1964. He also worked with great film directors such as Alfonso Arau. In the twilight of its trajectory, Héctor won the love of the public in productions such as For her I’m eva and the children’s soap opera Alegrijes and Rebujos.

