The Department of Transport has confirmed that a review of a report on the helicopter crash in Mayo in 2017 is still ongoing six months after its inception.

Four members of the Irish Coast Guard have died when their helicopter crashed under a bush off the Black Sod in north Mayo.

An official inquiry was conducted and a report on the disaster was produced which was ready for publication in September last year.

However, after one group mentioned in the report complained, a review was launched.

They claim that the contents of the report bring them into disrepute.

Although the review was established in March of this year, it is understood that witnesses have not yet given any evidence.

The four lost are Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith.

The bodies of Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy were found several days after the disaster but the bodies of the other two were never found.