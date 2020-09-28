Help those who need it most and join Heroes for Life

Heroes do exist and Heroes for life is proof of this.

Changing the world has always been in our hands; Altruistic actions to be someone better in this life is the simplest and most satisfying thing you can do. Héroes por la vida takes care of exactly that, ensuring that those who need it most can be helped and finding those heroes around Mexico.

Today there are more than 20 thousand children, women and men waiting for an organ transplant in the country. A person who donates their organs when they no longer need them can save up to 7 lives. Today, in commemoration of the National Day for Organ Donation and Transplantation , we will tell you all about Heroes for Life of the Carlos Slim Foundation, so that you are encouraged to become a hero.

How to become a donor?

This is not an easy decision, so be prepared and think carefully before doing it. The first step is to inform yourself completely to make a decision visiting Heroes for life ; then communicate it with your family and expect their maximum support. Finally decide to take part and become a hero for life.

Once the decision is made, a medical evaluation is carried out that indicates that there are no health problems and that the organs to be donated are in good condition. In addition, a legal process is carried out to guarantee organ donation so that everything is done properly and that you and your family are aware of everything.

Things you should know about organ transplantation:

– The organs that can be transplanted are: kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas and intestine.

– The tissues that can be transplanted are: corneas, skin, bones and heart valves. Face, arm, hand, and leg transplants can also be performed.

– Only a doctor can determine the need for a transplant.

– Health professionals will be in charge of carrying out all the necessary tests.

– Transplants are performed in various institutions in the country, with National Institutes of Health, Specialty Hospitals, IMSS, ISSSTE and some private hospitals.

The Carlos Slim Foundation has alliances with state governments, national health institutes, hospitals, and civil society organizations. This is how in almost 20 years there have been around 10,000 transplants thanks to Héroes por la vida.