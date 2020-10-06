Helpful for eco-friendly batteries with foster man

Washington: Spinach is rich in iron and nutrients, but now scientific experiments have shown that green nanosheets can be made from bright green leafy vegetables to make eco-friendly batteries.

The fuel cell has two types of reactions. One of them is oxygen reduction, which also occurs in metal air batteries. But this reaction slows down and reduces the efficiency of the batteries. We knew that certain carbonaceous substances could accelerate this reaction. Some of the carbon catalysts made in this way were also tested, but they did not prove to be as good as the traditional platinum catalysts.

Scientists at the American University in Washington, D.C., have now used spinach to make it a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. Following the discovery, Professor Shuzhongzhou said that spinach has been developed as a highly effective carbon-based catalyst that acts as an oxygen reduction agent in batteries. It can even outperform traditional, expensive and environmentally friendly catalysts. It can easily refine hydrogen fuel, cells, metal air batteries and other devices.

A good feature of spinach is that it works even at very low temperatures. In this way special and efficient batteries can be made for cars and military equipment.

In practical terms, scientists have made nanotubes in the laboratory from carbon derived from spinach. A nanometer-thick carbon nanosheet has also been developed. Simulation and preliminary research have been encouraging, and the next step will be to try to run a regular hydrogen fuel cell.