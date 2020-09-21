Here are all the space missions that have visited Venus

The “twin” of the Earth, Venus, has always aroused great curiosity in all human beings. For this reason, over the years the hell planet has seen numerous “eyes” observe its still partly unknown characteristics. Here are all the missions launched by our planet to study Venus.

Mariner 2 (1962): the first successful mission not only to Venus, but to any other planet. The space probe measured the planet’s temperature for the first time, showing that it has a surface temperature of around 480 degrees Celsius;

Venera 4 (1967): the Soviet Union spacecraft which was the first to successfully transmit information from the atmosphere of Venus;

Mariner 5 (1967): NASA spacecraft that approached closest to Venus on October 19, 1967. The vehicle measured magnetic fields on the pinaeta and in interplanetary space and examined charged particles;

Venera 5 and 6 (1969);

Venera 7 (1970): Venera 7 was the first spacecraft to successfully return data after landing on the surface of Venus. The spacecraft sent out a weak signal for about 23 minutes;

Venera 8 (1972);

Mariner 10 (1974);

Pioneer Venus (1978);

Veneras 11 and 12 (1978): Soviet Union spacecraft that aimed to release a lander to the planet’s surface. Each spacecraft survived for more than an hour after landing. The mission, however, collected information on the components of thunder, lightning and Venusian clouds;

Veneras 13 and 14 (1981);

Veneras 15 and 16 (1983);

Vegas 1 and 2 (1985): other Soviet Union vehicles that provided a look at the planet from many different angles at the same time;

Magellan (1989): NASA returned to Venus on August 10, 1990 for its Magellan mission, which lasted for more than four years;

Galileo (1989);

Cassini (1998 and 1999): The joint NASA / ESA Cassini-Huygens mission has flown twice from Venus to pick up speed towards the mission’s final destination, Saturn. In the meantime, however, the spacecraft’s instruments have been activated to examine Venus and make practical observations for Saturn;

MESSENGER (2004);

Venus Express (2005): The European Space Agency’s Venus Express was the first successful mission to Venus launched from any country other than the Soviet Union or the United States;

Akatsuki (2010): the first Japanese orbiter on Venus;

BepiColombo (2020 and 2021): BepiColombo is a joint ESA and JAXA mission with two spacecraft arriving in Mercury’s orbit in December 2025;