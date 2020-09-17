Here are some of the most incredible “languages” of the animal world

We have one thing in common with most of the creatures existing on our beautiful planet: the tongue. There are, of course, many differences between the different species that use this incredible muscle for the strangest and most peculiar functions. Today we will see some.

Giraffe : the tongue of this long-necked animal is 53 centimeters dark in color tending to purple. This is because giraffe tongues are coated with much of the melanin pigment, which acts as a “sunscreen” to protect the spotted eater as it reaches tree leaves.

: the tongue of this long-necked animal is 53 centimeters dark in color tending to purple. This is because giraffe tongues are coated with much of the melanin pigment, which acts as a “sunscreen” to protect the spotted eater as it reaches tree leaves. Monster of Gila : widespread in North America, this large lizard – as well as many of its peers – has a forked tongue. The latter is thought to help the creature to recognize the smell in “three dimensions”; the two spikes can pick up the same smell and thus distinguish the chemical gradients spreading through the air, which, in turn, helps the reptile focus on the location of the source of the smell.

: widespread in North America, this large lizard – as well as many of its peers – has a forked tongue. The latter is thought to help the creature to recognize the smell in “three dimensions”; the two spikes can pick up the same smell and thus distinguish the chemical gradients spreading through the air, which, in turn, helps the reptile focus on the location of the source of the smell. Pangolin : become “famous” due to its suspected guilt in the spread of the new coronavirus, the tongue of this creature is not connected to the bottom of the mouth, but to the end of the rib cage. When the pangolin’s sticky tongue is extended, it can measure up to 40cm in length, longer than the head and body.

: become “famous” due to its suspected guilt in the spread of the new coronavirus, the tongue of this creature is not connected to the bottom of the mouth, but to the end of the rib cage. When the pangolin’s sticky tongue is extended, it can measure up to 40cm in length, longer than the head and body. Malayan bear : also known as “Sun Bear”, the tongues of these creatures reach up to 25 cm in length. Their function is as curious as it is incredible, since in this way it allows them to extract honey from hives.

: also known as “Sun Bear”, the tongues of these creatures reach up to 25 cm in length. Their function is as curious as it is incredible, since in this way it allows them to extract honey from hives. Hippopotamus : the tongue of this creature has characteristics similar to some types of ungulates, ruminants and omnivorous mammals such as pigs and can reach an incredible length of one meter.

: the tongue of this creature has characteristics similar to some types of ungulates, ruminants and omnivorous mammals such as pigs and can reach an incredible length of one meter. Penguin : certainly one of the most curious on this list. Because? The penguin’s tongue is equipped with bristles made of keratin, the fibrous protein that makes up human hair and nails. The reason? The bristles help the penguin grab krill and fish.

: certainly one of the most curious on this list. Because? The penguin’s tongue is equipped with bristles made of keratin, the fibrous protein that makes up human hair and nails. The reason? The bristles help the penguin grab krill and fish. Red-bellied woodpecker: in addition to being very long because they must be useful for catching the larvae hidden in the trees, the tongues of the red-bellied woodpecker wrap around the bird’s skull due to lack of space.