Here Be Dragons, analysis. The dangers of the sea

As the poet José Espronceda well quoted about: “With ten guns per side, full sail astern, does not cut the sea, but flies, a brig sailboat“Today at Meristation we embarked on a cruise through the seven seas. In this case we will not do it aboard a brig sailboat, but rather aboard a fearful pirate ship. We analyze Here be dragons, a naval title in which we will have to face a whole pack of maritime creatures until we reach the most feared enemies with a black flag: pirates. We review the first title of the Polish study Red Zero Games, which comes in PC and Switch format, and does so through a satirical title based on a turn-based combat system.

Conquer the “Americas” with turn-based naval combat

Although his name actually prompts us to think otherwise, in Here be dragons, we will see few dragons. Its name, rather, refers to the ancient medieval practice of representing dragons, sea monsters and other similar mythical creatures on maps where they were believed to exist. Precisely, the game places us in a maritime scenario full of creatures and enemies to discover from which we will have to defend ourselves using only our own ingenuity. The title presents a scenario in which an adventurous Christopher Columbus dreams of becoming a pirate and discovering the call “The new World“while defeating his enemies on the high seas. The story behind the game set in the age of exploration, is that Columbus’s voyage to America in 1492 was the end product of a much more ambitious, and hitherto unknown, mission to eradicate from the Atlantic its various monsters and enemies.

Pirate survival in the “New World”

In Here be dragons we will not find a developed plot or characters defined as such. Rather, the game offers turn-based naval combat, in which, as a role-playing game, we must advance and defeat enemies with different characters. With a style of play that we could find in games like Hearthstone and derivatives, we will have to use our best cards to win. With our fleet of ships on the left, and with the enemies to be shot down on the right, we will have to play our strategy well to be able to fight them, and thus advance their history. As we win our enemies we will go unlocking new areas of the map of the The new World, where new characters require us to visit new areas that require to be defeated. In that sense, every action we do will always and exclusively be on the battlefield, considerably limiting its range of options in it.

Our enemies are reduced to two types: Marine creatures (typical of the lovecraft universe) and pirates. In this case, the work of the Red Zero Games studio has made sure to include a wide repertoire of original sea creatures (giant octopuses, Krakens, newts, Moby Dick, mermaids …) with which we will have to fight, including with it a striking hand drawn aesthetic. An original aesthetic that fits into the story you want to tell us and does so with a good use of humor through the dialogues with our NPCs.

His humorous and friendly tone will be present throughout the game. Every time we embark on a new mission to unlock new areas, we are always presented with a humorous tone that will be full of subliminal messages and references that will make us smile on occasion. Here be dragons It does not stand out for its history that consists of “advancing to the next level”, but stands out for its original turn-based combat bet. A proposal that will gradually increase the difficulty in the game, and with it, the duration of these considerably.

It all starts with a roll of the dice

As in any role-playing game, we start the fight with a roll of the dice. Its playability is inspired by board games, where the dice are thrown at the beginning of a turn, and later the machine will assign random values ​​(from 1 to 6) to execute attacks and skills, all with the hope of sinking ships and creatures. In this roll, we must use our cards as appropriate in our game, either assigning actions, heal ourselves, or improve our ship. Basically the game focuses on two basic skills: Attack and Defense. With a range of numbers from 1 to 6, we can heal our allies, double or triple our attack or strengthen our defense. Its peculiarity within the combat system (and as in any role-playing game) is that all numbers will be assigned to us in a random.

From here everything seems very simple, until as we progress the game increases its difficulty. Progressively, in the game they introduce us a new concept: The initiative. The ship with the lowest total dice value will gain initiative, which means that it will attack first and will also get the first allotment of dice at the start of the next turn; this being a very advantageous aspect in combat. In the game we can in fact not assign a die to one or more of our ships, so it will be more likely for us to maintain the initiative, but for each die that we do not assign, our fleet will suffer a point of damage.

In addition to the initiative, we will also find more obstacles and advantages in our naval battle. In this case, as we mentioned above, we will be largely dependent on chance, and in fact, it can sometimes be quite frustrating, as a few unfortunate rolls can easily leave us defeated in battle. Thus, As the game progresses, new improvements are added to combat this disadvantage with your system called erratum, with which we can spend bottles of ink (which are obtained at the end of each turn or when an enemy is defeated) to roll the dice again and take actions.

In addition to advantages, we will also find challenges. Each action we want to perform will require us to shoot within a specific range of numbers; a healing action may require a 1 or a 2, while we can use a 5 or a 6 to improve our ship’s attack stat. For example, if we want to heal our ships and we roll a 3 we will not be able to do it, since for this reason we will need to roll a 1 or 2. With this, each roll is limited to taking specific numbers to be able to carry out different actions, directly affecting our strategy in the game.

Strategy, our sword and great ally

In Here be dragons introduce us an original strategy system that is introduced from gradual way and it feels quite natural in the game once we have passed the first missions. However, it is more complex than it seems. When the concept of initiative is first introduced, we can opt for a new strategy, and in fact, we do so constantly as new improvements or actions are proposed. In the same way, it also has its drawbacks. Forces us as a player to use new combat strategies in each game, so it’s easy to find yourself completely stuck at the slightest of changes.

In the game we are in a constant “trial and error”, to discover which strategy is most effective in our combat. This does not depend only on the actions that we can perform, but also with it, what values ​​we will not use and therefore, they will be assigned by default to our enemies. This fact makes a big difference in the game and will be our main puzzle in each turn. Not only our actions in combat will be important, but also long before we start our first play. Each start of the game will require a thorough evaluation of the statistics and attacks of each group, to find an effective plan of action. We can say that one of the qualities of the title is that no rules, we must learn along the way alone (based on defeats and victories) about which strategy is best to use at any time.

Final impressions

In Here be dragons you have to know what you are dealing with. With a slow start with tutorials, as we go through the The new World we will be presented with new challenges and difficulties. So not everything will be easy. Sometimes its playability can be highly frustrating and repetitive (assuming that an important success factor in our game is random), however, for fans of turn-based combat, it can be a more than addictive and entertaining proposition. A fun bet and clearly oriented towards action and combat, but after a few hours of play it is not enough to keep us interested in the same way as in its beginning.

The game has important elements that could be improved, from its excessive narrative simplicity (which despite its use of humor manages to remain on the surface) and its absence of a multiplayer mode. With a correct formula in its combat systemOn this occasion, it would have been possible to take advantage of more by offering a multiplayer mode, and by the way, making things even more complicated in combat. Another aspect that we miss is its translation. The game comes entirely into English, so if the language is not mastered there are many important technical concepts of combat that can escape us at first.

THE BEST The use of humor and its pirate references

Its combat system is interesting

The arrival in laptops (Switch)

A more than affordable price WORST Sound section does not stand out

Lack of a multiplayer mode

Extremely simple narrative

It is not translated into Spanish

It can be highly repetitive

CONCLUSION Here be dragons is a proposal that manages to enchant us with its successful naval combat system and particular aesthetics, but which after several hours of play falls short. More innovation, complexity and a multiplayer option are missed to get into its competitive mode more than ever. In short, we find a simple and challenging bet, which makes solid use of its basic premise in the use of the turn-based combat system, but also has factors that could be improved and polished.