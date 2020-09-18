Latest newsTech NewsReviewsScienceSpace tech

Here is an image of the north pole of Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter, in which it rains plasma

By Brian Adam
0
9
Here is an image of the north pole of Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter, in which it rains plasma
Here Is An Image Of The North Pole Of Ganymede,

Must Read

Tech News

OnePlus 8T, online they are sure: the top of the range will arrive on October 14th

Brian Adam - 0
The first rumors about technical specifications and renderings of the top-of-the-range OnePlus 8T smartphone appeared at the beginning of September, and since then the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Facebook presents its new Oculus Quest 2 and an AR glasses project

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has been characterized in recent years, in addition to its social networks and billion-dollar profits, for be one of the few companies...
Read more
Latest news

Here is an image of the north pole of Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter, in which it rains plasma

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter and its moons for four years, it continues to discover new details about these incredible celestial bodies. This...
Read more
Android

One of the best functions of iOS 14 on your Android: this app adds a double touch to the back of the mobile

Brian Adam - 0
One of the experimental features of iOS 14 got a lot of attention when the first beta came out: double tapping on the back...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Here is an image of the north pole of Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter, in which it rains plasmaDespite the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter and its moons for four years, it continues to discover new details about these incredible celestial bodies. This time, the spacecraft managed to “observe” the north pole of one of the strangest objects in our Solar System, the moon of Jupiter Ganymede.

The celestial body is the largest and most massive moon in our galactic neighborhood. With 5,268 kilometers wide. The satellite is made up of water and silicate ice, with an icy shell wrapped around a liquid ocean, with a liquid iron core inside. This nucleus is thought to give Ganymede another primacy: it is the only moon in the Solar System with a magnetospheregenerated by convection in the nucleus.

In the north pole of the celestial body there is a constant rain of plasma caused by the magnetosphere of Jupiter. Ganymede has a negligible atmosphere, therefore much of the plasma is discharged directly to the surface of the moon. Thanks to the newly released infrared images taken by the JIRAM (Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper) instrument, the effect of the constant plasma rain is clear.

The ice in and around the north pole of Ganymede was modified by the precipitation of the plasma“, says Alessandro Mura of the National Institute of Astrophysics of our beautiful country.”It is a phenomenon that we got to know for the first time with Juno because we are able to see the north pole in its entirety“.

The ice on the surface of Ganymede, especially at the poles, is very different from what we have on Earth. Is called “amorphous ice“, is distinguished by a lack of long-range order in its atomic arrangement and is mainly produced by the rapid cooling of liquid water.

Related Articles

Latest news

Level 3 Restrictions applied to Dublin from midnight

Brian Adam - 0
Government decides to implement Level 3 of the Covid-19 plan in Dublin for three weeks and ban indoor eating in a restaurant ...
Read more
Android

One of the best functions of iOS 14 on your Android: this app adds a double touch to the back of the mobile

Brian Adam - 0
One of the experimental features of iOS 14 got a lot of attention when the first beta came out: double tapping on the back...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp: You can mute chats and groups forever!

Brian Adam - 0
The WhatsApp messaging app has decided to enable the option to mute chats and conversation groups forever. At last! Surely like we love to chat...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©