Here is the first planet that orbits very close to a white dwarf

Astronomers observed, for the first time, a planet orbiting a white dwarf every 34 hours, very close to the star’s surface. WD1586b, this is the name of the planet, could end up in the habitable zone and, one day, host life. But the observation is sensational for many reasons.

“Observation is something surprising, ” explains Andrew Vanderburg, author of the study. “Previous examples of similar systems, with objects passing in front of a white dwarf, have shown only destroyed asteroid debris. “

Scientists were using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey (TES) to search for this debris and understand the process of planetary destruction. They did not expect to find a virtually intact planet.

There are not many possibilities to make such an observation, and although it was already understood that planets could exist around white dwarfs, they are usually destroyed by the phase before a star’s death, when they become supergiants. Another thing that made the measurement stranger: WD1586b is one of the coldest planets ever observed, with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

The white dwarfs they are what remains of the stars at the end of their life cycle. They are extremely dense, concentrating the mass of the Sun in an object the diameter of the Earth. The planet discovered by the Vanderburg team is larger than the star around which it orbits.

In any case, any object around a white dwarf had little chance of surviving the red giant that preceded it. The most credible hypothesis is that the object was much further away and that the gravitational field intensity of the star, after it collapsed, attracted it to an inner orbit.

“We now know that planets can survive without being destroyed by the gravity of a white dwarf. Now we can start looking for other smaller planets. ”