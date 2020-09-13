Here is the latest spectacular photo from Hubble: a real cluster of stars!

The historic Hubble Space Telescope (HST) built by NASA and operating in low Earth orbit since 1990, continues to photograph stunning photos of space. The last concerns a real one “Cluster of thousands stars with all different colors” and equally different in size.

Available in high quality directly on the dedicated post on the official website of National Aeronautics and Space Administration, this photo shows the globular cluster called NGC 1805, located near the edge of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. All the stars that make up this cluster, according to what experts say, are 100 to 1000 times closer to each other than the closest stars to our Sun are.

In the shot appear blue stars from ultraviolet light, but also red stars that fall within the range of infrared light; what strikes the scientists is that NGC 1805 is composed of two different populations of asters with ages that differ even by a few million years from each other, a rather unusual occurrence considering that the most typical globular clusters are composed of stars born in the same period. Thanks to this Hubble observation, astronomers will be able to better understand the evolution of the stars and what factors define when they will become white dwarfs or supernovae.

Meanwhile, NASA also has other projects in mind: not only does it intend to start a sort of trade in lunar samples with private and foreign companies, but it has also launched the perfume “Eau de Space”.