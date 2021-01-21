Tech News

Here is “What Area Are We?”, The app to know the color and restrictions for your region

By Brian Adam
After talking about Covidzone, the webapp that allows you to know in real time the colors and restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health on the Italian regions, let’s discuss another similar client.

It’s called “What Area We Are” and was created by Antonello Barbone, a computer engineering student from Mantua.

The purpose of the application, which is available for free on the Android Play Store, is to inform citizens about the color of their region in a simple and immediate way, to make the containment measures of the Coronavirus as clear as possible. Within the app there are also quick links to the self-certification form, which is used in the red regions for travel.

Poodle explained that plans to bring the application to the iOS App Store as well, but at the moment there are problems related to the guidelines of the Store of the Cupertino giant.

In addition, a notification system that will warn users when their region changes color.

The download is free and through the respective Stores it is also possible to send advice to developers on how to improve the application to make it as complete as possible. It is certainly a very useful tool for navigating through the myriad of government measures and DCPMs.

