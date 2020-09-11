Here is what tradition was not part of the marriage of the ancient Romans

The Romans were certainly great romantics, however one thing they didn’t do when two people got married: they did not throw rice after the ceremony … but wheat. The reason? Read on to discover these and other curiosities about this ancient people who, even today, show us all their “modernism”.

First of all, on the morning of the wedding, the bride’s house was festively decorated with flowers, ribbons of all colors and carpets. The woman he covered his head with flammeum, an orange veil, on which was placed a crown of myrtle and orange blossoms. The woman was assisted by the pronuba, another woman who must have had only one husband.

The boyfriend, for his part, he had the obligation (especially by tradition) to give the girl a pledge to guarantee the fulfillment of her promise of marriage, a ring she put on the ring finger of her left hand. Even this choice was not made by chance, according to Aulo Gellio anatomically this is the only finger to have a very thin nerve that connects it directly with the heart.

Furthermore, in Ancient Rome, there were different types of marriage. The cummanu: the bride was subject to her husband who had absolute power over her (very widespread among the poor class); the coempito: the father gave his daughter to the bridegroom, a sort of arranged marriage; finally the sine manu, a marriage founded on the will of the spouses and could be dissolved without difficulty.

Why didn’t they throw out the rice? Simply because in that place it was not yet widespread!