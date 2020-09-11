Tech News

Here is what tradition was not part of the marriage of the ancient Romans

By Brian Adam
0
1
Here is what tradition was not part of the marriage of the ancient Romans
Here Is What Tradition Was Not Part Of The Marriage

Must Read

Tech News

Here is what tradition was not part of the marriage of the ancient Romans

Brian Adam - 0
The Romans were certainly great romantics, however one thing they didn't do when two people got married: they did not throw rice after the...
Read more
Computing

A tungsten armature for nuclear fusion reactors

Brian Adam - 0
The core of future fusion reactors will need to be one of the strongest materials on Earth, if not the strongest. What can be...
Read more
Communication

The 16 GB of RAM in mobiles is closer: Samsung begins mass production and boasts of specifications

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of mobile components on the planet, both for its own phones and for other manufacturers. As such,...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

Brian Adam - 0
After the Samsung Galaxy M51 was completely leaked last week, it was a matter of time before it was official. This has happened in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Here is what tradition was not part of the marriage of the ancient Romans

The Romans were certainly great romantics, however one thing they didn’t do when two people got married: they did not throw rice after the ceremony … but wheat. The reason? Read on to discover these and other curiosities about this ancient people who, even today, show us all their “modernism”.

First of all, on the morning of the wedding, the bride’s house was festively decorated with flowers, ribbons of all colors and carpets. The woman he covered his head with flammeum, an orange veil, on which was placed a crown of myrtle and orange blossoms. The woman was assisted by the pronuba, another woman who must have had only one husband.

The boyfriend, for his part, he had the obligation (especially by tradition) to give the girl a pledge to guarantee the fulfillment of her promise of marriage, a ring she put on the ring finger of her left hand. Even this choice was not made by chance, according to Aulo Gellio anatomically this is the only finger to have a very thin nerve that connects it directly with the heart.

Furthermore, in Ancient Rome, there were different types of marriage. The cummanu: the bride was subject to her husband who had absolute power over her (very widespread among the poor class); the coempito: the father gave his daughter to the bridegroom, a sort of arranged marriage; finally the sine manu, a marriage founded on the will of the spouses and could be dissolved without difficulty.

Why didn’t they throw out the rice? Simply because in that place it was not yet widespread!

Related Articles

Computing

A tungsten armature for nuclear fusion reactors

Brian Adam - 0
The core of future fusion reactors will need to be one of the strongest materials on Earth, if not the strongest. What can be...
Read more
Communication

The 16 GB of RAM in mobiles is closer: Samsung begins mass production and boasts of specifications

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of mobile components on the planet, both for its own phones and for other manufacturers. As such,...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

Brian Adam - 0
After the Samsung Galaxy M51 was completely leaked last week, it was a matter of time before it was official. This has happened in...
Read more
Android

Huawei will unveil the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 in a few days

Brian Adam - 0
We had announced it: September 2020 will be a "hot" month for the tech sector. It will start tomorrow, the first day of the...
Read more
Tech News

The Google Images tool was created after millions of people did this search

Brian Adam - 0
Google, initially, it did not include an image search engine: when millions of people searched for a dress worn by Jennifer Lopez during a...
Read more
Tech News

Here’s what book people say they’ve read … but haven’t actually done it

Brian Adam - 0
People say a lot of things. For this reason the most read book, without ever having done so, is Alice in Wonderland. ...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©