Tech News

How to? Here’s how to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver By Brian Adam - 0

It seemed that the Jailbreak had disappeared or at least it no longer had as much interest for users as before, a couple of years ago. However, we have to recognize that the iPhone operating system is not too open and many people like being able to have more control. Again, we have in the fore a new version from Unc0ver. Unc0ver brings us Jailbreak taking advantage of a Zero day type expolit Unc0ver 5.0.0 created by Pwn20wnd It has been made thanks to a Zero day vulnerability, this information is extremely important, because it is taking advantage of a vulnerability that has no solution. Therefore, the Jailbreak that is made can only be stopped by changing the operating system (broadly stated). Now, following the Twitter account of @ Pwn20wnd we find a message in which it is said that heUnc0ver 5.0.0 Web is crashed: # unc0ver v5.0.0 is NOW OUT. – Pwn20wnd (@ Pwn20wnd) May 23, 2020

How do I Jailbreak my device with ios 13.5?

First of all, we must download AltStore to the Mac and install it on the Mac. From AltStore we will have to look for the application that interests us, Mail Plug-in. We can find it from the icon in the menu bar (top right) and proceed to its installation.

Once installed, we open the Mail application (Apple’s) and we go to preferences. In the options box that appears, we choose the one called “manage Plug-in”. We select AltOlugin.mailbundle and apply and restart the Mail App.

The next step is connect iPhone to computer. We go to the Finder (macOS Catalina) and look for the terminal. We follow the steps indicated in case of having to give permissions to the computer, etc … Remember to check that you actually have iOS 13.5 installed