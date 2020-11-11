Here’s how to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver

It seemed that the Jailbreak had disappeared or at least it no longer had as much interest for users as before, a couple of years ago. However, we have to recognize that the iPhone operating system is not too open and many people like being able to have more control. Again, we have in the fore a new version from Unc0ver.
Unc0ver brings us Jailbreak taking advantage of a Zero day type expolit
Unc0ver 5.0.0 created by Pwn20wnd It has been made thanks to a Zero day vulnerability, this information is extremely important, because it is taking advantage of a vulnerability that has no solution. Therefore, the Jailbreak that is made can only be stopped by changing the operating system (broadly stated).
Now, following the Twitter account of @ Pwn20wnd we find a message in which it is said that heUnc0ver 5.0.0 Web is crashed:
# unc0ver v5.0.0 is NOW OUT.
– Pwn20wnd (@ Pwn20wnd) May 23, 2020
