Here’s what Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will look like: renderings and technical specifications

By Brian Adam
Here's what Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will look like: renderings and technical specifications
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro finally showed itself to the public in the first renderings that appeared online and in its possible technical data...
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro finally showed itself to the public in the first renderings that appeared online and in its possible technical data sheet. After the marketing certifications received in several Asian countries, the USA and Europe, the Huawei smartwatch would now seem close to the official announcement together with the Huawei Mate 40 series.

The renders leaked on the Internet are available thanks to WinFuture and perfectly show the dimensions of the device: Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels; It will come with 4GB of storage space and a 455mAh battery (like the Huawei Watch GT 2e), along with all the now standard modules like GPS and other connectivity options like the USB Type-C port. According to the rumors this smartwatch could even offer 14 days of autonomy on a single charge.

The real difference from the original Watch GT 2 should be the addition of support to the 10W Qi wireless charging. As for the launch date and the final price, nothing official is known, but according to the source, the new Huawei smartwatch should arrive in Germany in the coming weeks at 280 euros.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how Huawei Watch GT 2 is waiting for the Pro variant, here is our review.

