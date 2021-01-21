Tech NewsWindows

Here’s what Windows 10 will look like thanks to Sun Valley: rounded corners and new color effects

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Microsoft prepares a major change in the design of Windows 10 for 2021. Sun Valley is the name of what is expected, it will assume a twist when it comes to the interface Windows user name. Modernize the appearance of a platform so as not to be out of date and that is now visible in some sections.

After different reports and leaks, the Windows 10 update that will come from Sun Valley can be seen in details showing those rounded corners of the menus that will make it so characteristic. Design changes that break with what was seen in Windows 10 and that take up shapes that are reminiscent of Windows Vista and Windows 7.

Change of design

The Windows Vista style

With the arrival of Sun Valley, everything indicates that angular corners will be left behind that came with Fluent Design. And good proof of this is what the drop-down menus will look like in Windows applications.

And it has been in Github where we have seen these changes. A new aesthetic that can be seen in the selector, they say, looking for an “x-ray” effect in which the color is changed when the wheels stop.

Color changes

But they are not the only changes and they have also been shown on Github changes in Windows 10 drop-down menu that show how “a color exchange is produced dynamically even during movement”.

Corners

In addition, another of the sections in which they have shown design changes is in the contextual menu of Windows 10, where you can see the move to rounded corners. This appears in Windows 10 menus that can be deployed within applications.

Dropdown menu

A new design that also plan to export to windows of other Windows 10 applications as is the case of the “Settings”, “Music” or “Photos” menu, to name just three examples. These changes should begin to see the light in the development Builds that will arrive in the coming months for well into 2021, reaching the generality of users.

Via | Windows Latest

