“He’s a demon”: Maribel Guardia spoke about her experience with COVID-19

He COVID-19 It has been a scourge for the entertainment industry in this past 2020, because despite the fact that there was a partial return to activities, infections were the order of the day for productions. Workers and producers were affected equally and celebrities were no exception.

Maribel guard was one of those affected by the disease, however, like few other actors decided to keep his contagion a secret, but her situation was complicated, because due to the age of the actress, she is already part of the risk group, like her husband. The one who reported her contagion was the actress herself, and He took advantage of his social networks to send a message of thanks during the end of the year holidays because he survived the disease.

And, according to Maribel herself in her comment, when the sample informed her that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, she decided to go home immediately and keep the quarantine in a demanding way because she did not want to infect her husband, however it was too late and both were victims of the terrible symptoms of the disease.

A short time ago I got covid-19 and I was very bad (…) Chills, poor circulation, unbearable body pain, first I got it and although I isolated myself, I infected my husband who was very bad

The Worry increased when her husband began to have conditions with the symptoms, who came to harm him more than her, Marco Chacón was so serious that they had to call a private doctor so that he could give them indications of what medications they could use to reduce pain and improve their breathing. In the case of the model’s husband, his condition was so complicated that he could not feed himself, as soon after he returned his stomach.

Fortunately, the doctor’s intervention was what saved his life, since his condition could have worsened much more if he had not had the appropriate treatment:

My husband suffered contractions of the diaphragm, he could not eat, he vomited everything. He was dehydrated, we found a doctor who gave him blood thinners, cortisone, serum, saved his life

Given the increase in cases of contagion by the disease, Maribel Guardia asked her followers to take good care of their health, since COVID-19 is a disease that can get worse from one moment to the next, which has ended up costing other people’s lives, especially the elderly, for which the model described it as “a demon”:

It’s a devil! I ask you to please take care of yourself, take care of the people you love, take care of the elderly and the people around you. This virus when you have it at the door of your house is a demon and you do not know what can happen

Although she never indicated how she was infected with the disease or when was her period of contagion, Maribel Guardia was present on the morning show “Hoy”, where she was very close toand Andrea Legarreta, which tested positive a few days after their encounter. In her case, the host of the Televisa He claimed that he had been infected when he made a visit to the cinema, where his entire family was infected.

