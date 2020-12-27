“He’s not being romantic, that’s harassment”: Babo is criticized for a new hint at Yuya

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

On Saturday night, thousands of Twitter users accused Babo, vocalist of the group Cartel de Santa, of harassing the Mexican youtuber Yuya.

On Friday, December 25, the influencer, whose real name is Mariand Castrejón, shared an image on her Instagram account in which she appears in front of her Christmas tree: “I’m going to make my life feel soft …”he wrote in the caption.

The controversy erupted when just one day later, the Nuevo León musician uploaded a publication to the same social network in which he poses without a shirt, along with the message: “She wanting to feel life soft, and I wanting it to feel hard.”

For many users, Babo’s comment was a clear reference to Yuya’s phrase, for which he received numerous criticisms. The artist became a trend on Twitter, where thousands of people defended that the harassment that makes the Mexican businesswoman suffer is not fun, and they demanded that he stop his cyberbullying.

“No dude, Babo is not being romantic or anything with Yuya, that is HARASSMENT, no matter what man he is. If a woman says she doesn’t want anything with you, stop insisting. No means no”wrote @NamelessSoulJ.

“If I felt uncomfortable with what Babo said… now imagine Yuya. OSO who applauds these things, “said @VeroniaGLopezB.

“Is Babo’s comment towards Yuya supposed to be funny? How uncomfortable ”, added @ZYTJavier.

“What Babo does with Yuya is called HARASSMENT”, commented @MissSofia_.

“What an ugly way to get attention, as I get over it. Not that very fucking bitch, but Yuya saw it and ignored it. It already happens, that is harassment”Added @paOliciOouz.

“What a fart Babo’s harassment of Yuya, besides that the guy is 17 years older. You have to be very bad to think that it is “shit”, defend it and still imitate it. How many women have not felt fear or insecurity due to situations like this? ”, Indicated @M_MelendezF.

This is not the first time that Babo refers to the 27-year-old youtuber in one of his publications on social networks. In October 2018 it became known that the leader of the Santa Cartel had invited the influencer to the cinema, but she rejected it, and then he himself spoke about the subject on Twitter by writing: “Now yes, let’s go to the movies, or are they going to yuy out?”

As a result of that anecdote the term “Yuyear”Began to be used in social networks to refer to the rejection of a person who interests you.

Later, in December 2019, the artist returned to shake up social media after sending Belinda a message through Instagram.

The interpreter of Dopamine I had traveled around those dates to Abu Dhabi, where he was seen visiting a mosque and wearing the typical clothing, such as the hijab.

“They don’t know the beauty of this place. The energy, the respect is impressive. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life “He expressed on Instagram Stories while visiting a mosque.

Babo, whose real name is Eduardo Dávalos, then replied to Belinda’s publication with a photograph in which he also appeared dressed in the traditional clothing of the region.

“@Belindapop you and me giving the roll on a camel. I don’t know, think about it, or are you yuyeas? “ wrote the Mexican interpreter.

More recently in August, the singer shared an image in which he appeared in the shower using the “Yuya” brand shampoo, another scene that annoyed users on social networks, due to his insistence on making references and allusions to the youtuber Mexican. Until now, neither of the two celebrities has spoken out about the controversy.

|