“Hey, chilangos”: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters asks people to wear face masks in the CDMX Metro

Dave Grohl, the historic leader of the Foo Fighters, appeared on the screens of the Mexico City subway to share his latest release and remind all residents of the capital not to forget to wear face masks.

“Hey chilangos, I’m Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters“Said the former Nirvana drummer at the beginning of the recording, and before recommending everyone to listen to his new single. Shame shame, which was reproduced in the subway cars.

“Take good care of yourselves and wear face masks, pleaseDave mentioned, closing with a kiss for his fans.

Frontman Dave Grohl is one of the friendliest rockers around, and his band, formed after his departure from Nirvana in 1994, one of the most reliable when it comes to releasing good work. His new album Medicine at midnight It has a departure date of February 5 and its intention is “review 25 years in compressed form in half an hour”. It will surely be a most interesting album again.

According to the Ministry of Health, Mexico added 1,383,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19: 6,217 more than the previous day. While the death toll reached 122,426, that is, 400 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that, due to the Christmas holidays, yesterday the afternoon conference on the advance of the pandemic in Mexico was not held from the National Palace.

However, through the official account of the Ssa, it was reported that to date there are 1,740,187 accumulated negative cases and a total of 3,522,759 people studied since the first case registered in the country, on February 28.

The Coronavirus Daily Technical Communiqué indicates that there are 59,944 active cases (December 14 to 27), that is, people who presented symptoms of COVID-19 and who, if they do not comply with the proper isolation and all sanitary measures, could potentially contribute to the transmission of the virus. By contrast,1,038,766 people have already managed to recover from the disease.

In that sense, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Querétaro, Coahuila and Puebla They are the entities with more than 1,000 active cases and together they account for more than two thirds (82%) of the active cases in the country.

By contrast, Chiapas and Campeche they are the entities that register the least number of active cases: 94 and 61, respectively.

