“Hey Spotify”: We tell you how the Spotify voice assistant works

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“Hey spotify”Is the new voice assistant for Spotify. It is a tool that will allow users to log in, as well as explore the content of the platform without using their hands. All of this anytime, anywhere. “Voice controlled access” is what the company offers with this feature. But how does it work?

In the first instance, the use of “Hey Spotify” is optional. Therefore, you have the power to activate or deactivate it whenever you want. In this case, all you have to do is press the microphone icon and give the application permissions. Indeed, you can record audios or access the microphone.

You just have to say: “Hey Spotify”

Once the function is activated, you just have to say the keywords: “Hey Spotify”. This will allow you to search and locate music, podcasts, control the playback of the transmission, among other functions.

Thus, all you have to do is express the referential phrase for the tool to start capturing everything you say and execute your orders. Similarly, the app will display a “visual or audio tone” on the screen of your device when it receives a voice input. So you can know when it is up and running.

In fact, this is one of the security measures offered by the platform as a way to ensure that it only works when you have used the activation button or spoken the keyword.

How do I deactivate the voice assistant?

Now, if you want to deactivate it, you just have to go to the Settings menu, select Voice interactions and turn it off. Another option is to click on the microphone icon and disable the tool completely.

As you can see, the implementation of this function offers many advantages. Now you can access Spotify Voice from anywhere in the application and control this streaming platform at will. Just remember to say, “Hey Spotify.”

At the moment it is only available in the United States, both on iOS and Android.

Read also:

Do you want to know how much an artist generates on Spotify? This website will tell you

.