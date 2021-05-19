highlights and best tweets about the 1st semifinal of the eurovision song contest!

Almost 3 million people watched live on TV. That will disappoint Dick Advocaat, because he thinks it is ridiculous that Feyenoord may have to reschedule Saturday’s match because the Song Contest takes place then. Apparently a large part of the Dutch prefer to watch the song party than to Feyenoord, sorry Dick. Finally we have another big show to watch and it makes you proud of our country, because we did hand out a business card. We look back, with highlights and the best tweets, and look ahead to the second semifinal. Because tomorrow night it just goes loose again!

After a long preparation time, the time had finally come last night: the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest took place in Ahoy Rotterdam. It turned out to be a real Dutch party, full of highlights and few lows. It was a fantastic show, of which we as Dutch can be extremely proud. From the spectacular light effects to the presentation, organization and performances.

Highlights of the 1st semifinal

Gosh, where do we start? We are still reeling from that fantastic show. As far as we are concerned, these were the highlights:

Chantal Janzen stole the show in every way. Sorry Edsilia and Jan, but Chantal not only looked fantastic in her Edwin Oudshoorn dress, her presentation skills also deserve a big compliment. She improvised because a camera was broken and managed to impress in flawless French. Well done Chantal! By the way, we also liked Edsilia and Jan a lot to watch, so we hope to see more of those two in the coming finals.

stole the show in every way. Sorry Edsilia and Jan, but Chantal not only looked fantastic in her Edwin Oudshoorn dress, her presentation skills also deserve a big compliment. She improvised because a camera was broken and managed to impress in flawless French. Well done Chantal! By the way, we also liked Edsilia and Jan a lot to watch, so we hope to see more of those two in the coming finals. Nikkie de Jager: Nikkie blew everyone away with her wonderful commentary and genuine enthusiasm. We really enjoyed her little ‘roast’ at the end of the show.

Nikkie blew everyone away with her wonderful commentary and genuine enthusiasm. We really enjoyed her little ‘roast’ at the end of the show. Davina Michelle: what a singer Davina is. On twitter it rained positive reactions. Rightly so. Sung flawlessly, the singer gave an impressive performance, which means that she is probably very busy today with requests for performances all over Europe.



The show itself was a succession of highlights. Because what beautiful images and perfect light effects. Not all performances went smoothly with some false notes here and there (oops Sweden), but that is also part of the Eurovision Song Contest. And there was an audience! You could tell from the 3,500 people in the room that it had been a while since they had a party. Ultimately, it does a lot for the atmosphere that there is an audience in the room.



Duncan arranged a perfect opening and we hope to see him more often in the coming days. It is the winner who has ensured that we are now so proud of the show in our own Rotterdam.



The best tweets

Reading along with Twitter while watching TV is always entertaining, but especially when it comes to major shows such as the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2nd semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest

After such a show full of highlights, you naturally wonder whether it will be so fantastic again during the 2nd semifinal on Thursday evening. There is almost no other way, right? Unfortunately, Iceland will not be on stage live tomorrow night, because one of the band members has tested positive for corona. Therefore, a recording of the second rehearsal from a week ago will be shown during the show. Who is on the podium, among other things, is the Dutch Stefania Liberakakis who plays for Greece. Switzerland is also performing tomorrow night and is one of the favorites with the bookmakers. We are already ready for it! Today Chantal presented her next outfit for tomorrow night and it is again beautiful.