Hisense Laser Tv Review: 100 Inches In A Small Space

The Hisense Laser TV (model 100L5F) is one of the coolest solutions to consider when you are looking for alarge image in 4K resolution, but you do not have adequate space placement for a classic video projector.

The only dimensions that really matter are those of the 100 “inch 16: 9 screen (224.4 cm x 127.5 cm x 30 mm – W x H x D), to be used in conjunction with the projection unit, possibly anchored to the wall. The company also allows the screen to be mounted on a mobile unit, equipped with wheels and a support surface for the projector, which weighs 11.5 kg against the 11.2 kg of the wall screen.

The ALR that makes the difference

The ideal distance to view a screen of this size is four meters, and you don’t need to be exactly in the center for maximum brightness, contrast and relative color brilliance. To maximize the image rendering is It is essential that the projector is purchased together with the aforementioned screen, in the ‘classic’ configuration to be fixed to the wall. This screen is of the ALR (Ambient Light Rejection) type and for this reason more delicate than a common video projection screen. The peculiarity of these displays, which already have some years of research on their shoulders, is to allow viewing even within an environment that is not totally darkened.

The quality could remain almost at the highest level as long as the lighting comes from the ceiling, given that the ALR structure absorbs but does not reflect this light, behaving instead in the opposite direction from the bottom upwards where the image is received by the projector. The further the light source, even on the ceiling, moves away from the vertical of the screen, the less likely it is to be entirely absorbed, just as it is necessary to follow to the letter the location of the screen on the wall with respect to the surface on which the projector will rest, in height and distance. .

Attention to assembly

The projector does not require any kind of installation, the question arises in terms of fixing the screen, the Hisense one suitable for this projector is the LTS100AKA model. Although there is a precise instruction manual the assembly is not the most immediate: fold after fold and you risk irreparable damage. This leads to further reflection on possible disassembly and reassembly in a different location, not to mention that with an ALR it is necessary to ensure that the screen is perfectly taut: in short, it is better to contact a specialized installer.

Once placed, the image must be centered at 100%, no manual mode or any movement of the optics are possible. The centering operation, however, is only allowed if you are connected to the Internet, without talking about it, once the router is connected, a QR code is projected on the screen to be scanned with a smartphone or tablet. This way the unit connects with Hisense’s Internet cloud completing the alignment.

Technical equipment

The available connections include one HDMI 2.0, unfortunately only ARC, three HDMI 2.0, one CVBS, one VGA (D-sub HD 15 + audio mini jack), Optical S / PDIF, RCA composite, two USB 2.0, Ethernet network port, VGA + 2 x 3.5mm (L / R). 802.11ac (2.4G / 5G) dual band Wi-Fi is available for wireless connections.

Also present is the DVB-T2 tuner and Tivusat certification. The projection unit has a built-in media player that handles HEVC (H.265), H.264, MPEG4, MPEG2, VC1, MVC and VP9 files.

The projector uses Texas Instruments single DMD DLP technology (laser source with 25,000 hours of life), the native resolution is 1080p but the final result changes by virtue of the XPR, which makes it capable of projecting a 4K image through pixel shifting, both horizontally and vertically clockwise. In fact, the eye does not notice what is happening and the feeling remains that of having a concretely UHD image in front of it.

Preset and vision

Hisense’s Laser TV is capable of reaching light peaks even above 700 nits, the 2.700 Lumens declared, in a partially illuminated environment, are sufficient to maintain a more than dignified show. Obviously the screen works at its best in a dark room, where even 500 nits are enough and advance independently from the video presets, our advice is to stay on the Cinema preset (Day or Night depending on the amount of light in the room) to avoid finding yourself with excessively staggered images towards bluish tones.

The rest of the presets include Standard, Dynamic, Sport, all split between SDR and HDR. Regarding the contrast, the full on – full off ratio we are around the indicated 1000: 1, therefore lower than a common LED panel, value measured taking into account the ANSI contrast ratio, projection optics, average image contrast and screen gain among others. As for the coverage of the color space we are around 68% of the DCI-P3, not a value of excellence but still a laboratory reflection.

Poor calibration

Hisense’s Laser TV offers full compatibility with HDR-10 and HLG standards, with no opening towards dynamic metadata, so no HDR-10 + and Dolby Vision. In this sense, the HDR-10 shows limits and partial drowning in the background and on the seabed going to lose details in too dark areas. Too bad for the impossibility of exploiting dynamic metadata even through the streaming offer.

Although the 2-point white balance is available for low and high lights but also the 20-point one, being able to achieve a better rendering, at least for primary colors, proved to be a difficult task. In our case, thanks to the non-wall installation and the non-optimal environment with white walls and discreetly reflective floor, even if immersed in the only light of the projector we were not able to optimize the calibration as we would have liked, if only by breaking down the exuberance of blues and reds.

Thanks to the questionable factory setting and the inaccurate calibration points, the obstacles were not lacking, under this front Hisense must certainly improve.

The show from the point of view of the size of the images is certainly not lacking, but as reported also in terms of white balance we are not faced with a striking result. Blacks remain high, just as you can see transitions with colors of different degrees of saturation, all in all lower than those of a common LCD panel.

A technical result that cannot satisfy the most attentive to video quality, but at the same time certainly does not lack the overall performance in the context of a more generalist TV use, including entertainment, fiction, sports and news.

Quick and Smart

The switching on of the device and the achievement of the image on the screen takes place almost instantaneously, and depending on the temperature in the room, the internal cooling system, always in operation, reaches a noise level that sometimes makes itself heard even over 50 dB, annoying in a totally silent environment. Hisense proprietary VIDAA 4.0 smart interface is practical and responsive, revised with significant improvements allowing you to access content faster than ever.

The commands are executed instantly, the presence of apps is also good, with the most known available such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. Access is direct via dedicated keys on the solid remote control, rather long and not backlit, which is essential for accessing the graphic interface and setups, since it is the only tool for managing the projector, without any button on the cabinet.

Improved audio

The audio section is stereo, with 2 × 15 watt full range speakers. At high volume performs well without particular distortions. The question in the presence of the complex is different Dolby ATMOS, with an unbalanced distribution of the elements that compose it, so much so that it is annoying on some occasions. In the presence of advanced coding as for the ATMOS it would have been possible to exploit the HDMI terminal if it had been eARC, or to involve the integrated speakers only as a control unit, managing the rest externally. In the absence of a real Home Theater system, it could be remedied with at least 2.1 sound bars, thus increasing involvement.